Read full article on original website
Related
okwnews.com
HAPPY 100 YEARS RUTH GARDENHIRE!
Ruth Gardenhire from Howe, Monroe Springhill area, turned 100 years old, she was born January 5, 1923. The community rallied together to celebrate her 100 years of life at Springhill Baptist Church on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023. Ruth, a wife, a mother, and artist, reminisced with family and friends, telling...
okwnews.com
Mary Ann Lynch
Mary Ann Lynch of Poteau, Oklahoma was born July 14, 1939 in Maud, Oklahoma to Archie and Ruth (Branch) Wilson and passed away January 2, 2023 in Poteau, Oklahoma at the age of 83. She is survived by:. One daughter:. Lucretia Lynch McGahey of Poteau, Oklahoma. One son:. Bruce Lynch...
okwnews.com
EOMC Prime Timers Meet Jan 19th
Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau will be having their January Primetimers Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:00. Come join in on the snacks and of course, BINGO! Lots of door prizes and giveaways!. Bring your friends and enjoy an afternoon of fellowship and lots of BINGO!!. Questions?...
Comments / 0