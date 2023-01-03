Read full article on original website
Related
Officers find suspected marijuana residue inside OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Brookpark Road. Several callers to the North Olmsted Police Department at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 reported a Chevrolet Impala was driving erratically on Brookpark Road. The car reportedly stopped in the middle of the road, and then drove over the curb before...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigating attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
‘We want to help you’: Video shows officers struggle with suspect in crisis
Police body camera video of Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting has been released. It shows what happened during the incident that took place at a Perkins Township apartment.
Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
New charges for what happened just before firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new justice for a Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick with new charges for what happened just before he was killed by a hit and run driver.
Cleveland Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking the public for help with finding a missing teenager. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter'. 14-year-old Mario Eads was last seen at 1745 West 25th Street...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
2 Cleveland officers face discipline to take a report in 2020 crash incident
Cleveland's Safety Director said Officer Harvey Andrekovic was terminated and Officer Jason Rees issued an 8-day suspension for failing to file a police report and make an arrest in a 2020 incident.
Some Cuyahoga County judges fare worse than others on moving cases and reducing jail population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years, one veteran Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has consistently lagged far behind his peers in reducing his docket and the number of days his defendants are incarcerated pretrial, contributing to crowding issues in the jail. Of the court’s 34 judges, Judge John Sutula has...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in connection to a felonious assault and shooting on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The felonious assault and shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at 7310 Lorain Ave., according to police.
cleveland19.com
BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting in Perkins Township. The shooting happened Tuesday evening. No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect’s condition has not been released. 19 News has reached out to officials for more...
TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday, says he was climbing through ex-girlfriend's window
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 3, 2023. Toledo police responded to a hospital early Thursday on a call of a person shot. Crews arrived at the facility at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to a report, the victim,...
Man allegedly hits woman in head with blunt object: University Heights Police Blotter
At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to an Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Attempted grand theft vehicle, criminal damaging: Glenway Drive, Engle Road, Cynthia Drive. Someone peeled the steering column of a 2015 Kia Sorento parked outside an apartment building on Glenway. It happened between 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. There were no signs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure
MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit
Police body camera footage showed the man struggling with officers as they took him to the ground and tried to handcuff him, and one officer putting snow in the man's face.
Comments / 2