Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Feed Evansville continues to fight food insecurity going into the new year
No matter the time or location, people are rushing to grab a spot in line to get their hands on a Feed Evansville food box. "With the holiday's just ending and some of the food programming was closed over the holiday's there's been a need," said Feed Evansville Chair, Lisa Vaughan.
wevv.com
New Thai Restaurant in the works for Downtown Evansville
A new restaurant is in the works for Downtown Evansville. Thai Delicious plans to open in the former Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant Inc. location on Main Street. We're told the restaurant hopes to open very soon with details being released in the near future. Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closed back in 2022,...
wevv.com
The Slime Factory host grand opening in Eastland Mall
The Slime Factory Indiana will host their grand opening in Eastland Mall Thursday, January 5th. The new experience will be located near JCPenny. Customers of all ages can create slimes with a variety of scents, beads, and colors. Hours are as follows:. Monday-Thursday: 2:00 PM-7:00 PM. Friday: 2:00 PM- 8:00...
wevv.com
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
wevv.com
FC Tucker to merge with Collier and Company of Henderson
On Tuesday it was announced that F.C. Tucker Emge will merge with Henderson based Collier & Company. According to those involved in the merger, the combination will allow Kentucky residence and businesses to experience professional service, with the added benefit of top tier marketing and transaction tools. Once the merger...
wevv.com
New game and toy store holding grand opening in Newburgh on Tuesday
A new game and toy store is getting ready to hold a grand opening in Newburgh, Indiana. "The Loot Box" game and toy store will kick off its grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The new gaming shop is located at 1118 State Route 662 in Newburgh, at...
wevv.com
Demolition City Roller Derby holding recruitment event
Those wanting to join the ranks of the Demolition City Roller Derby are invited to a recruitment event Tuesday night in Evansville. Recruitment event for the Demolition City Roller Derby set for Tuesday night at Evansville's Skate World. Demolition City Roller Derby members are looking to expand their roster with...
wevv.com
$130,000 winning 'CA$H 5' Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville
Hoosier Lottery players in Vanderburgh County should check their "CA$H 5" tickets for winning numbers. Officials with the lottery said Wednesday that a winning "CA$H 5" ticket was purchased at the Right Stuff, located at 1321 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville. According to Hoosier Lottery, the winning CA$H 5 numbers...
wevv.com
Ohio Co. battles excessive flooding; businesses and schools canceled
Monday night's storms across the tri-state did excessive flood damage to parts of western Kentucky, such as Ohio County. Parts of Ohio County got over 5 inches of rain last night and this morning, which left many of the roads very unsafe for traveling. Areas such as Highway 69 were undrivable for certain stretches of the highway.
wevv.com
Owensboro Commissioners meet for the first time in 2023
Several items are on the agenda for the first Owensboro Commissioners meeting set for Tuesday evening. Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting for the first time in 2023. Owensboro Commissioners will take the oath of office this evening, during their first meeting of 2023.
wevv.com
Posey County man declares candidacy for mayor of Mt. Vernon
A Posey County man declared his candidacy in the race for the next mayor of Mt. Vernon, Indiana on Wednesday. Steve Loehr filed paperwork to begin his campaign in his run for the city's next mayor. Loehr says he's a life-long resident of Posey County, who retired after 42 years...
wevv.com
Upcoming changes for use of Henderson Transfer Station
The City of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson's Transfer Station. Officials say residents will be required to show proof of residency starting Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. If residents of the city wish to use the Henderson Solid Waste Transfer Station for free, city residents will be...
wevv.com
Evansville warehouse fire enters its third day
ATF and Fire Marshalls joined Evansville Firefighters Monday as they continued to battle the Garvin St. warehouse fire for the third day. Crews continue to try to put out the few remaining hot spots of the fire that started on the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Many of the fire spots will appear to be fully extinguished, only to rekindle later.
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson names his second-in-command
The new leader of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has named his second-in-command. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson announced Wednesday that he had named Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his Chief Deputy and second-in-command in the sheriff's office. According to a news release from VCSO, Lt. Sugarman was sworn in as...
wevv.com
Madisonville Burger King closed after fire caused by lightning strike
A Burger King restaurant in Madisonville, Kentucky, is closed after a fire that was started by a lightning strike. Crews with the Madisonville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive just after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky schools close Tuesday due to flooding
With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning. School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains. We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
wevv.com
Evansville Police K9 receives Bronze Merit Award
Tuesday, EPD K9 Cash was awarded a Bronze Merit Award for his brave actions during a warrant service in April 2021. According to the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect ran out of the home, refusing to comply with Sgt. Offerman's K9 warning. K9 Cash was sent, apprehending the suspect.
wevv.com
ATF National Response Team deploys to Evansville to help with warehouse fire investigation
There are new developments in the investigation into a large warehouse fire that broke out on North Garvin Street in Evansville. As of Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) will be arriving in Evansville to assist in the investigation. The ATF National...
wevv.com
Posey County church warning public of scam
A Posey County church has turned to Facebook to warn the public of a scam involving someone claiming to be with the church. Saint Wendel Catholic Church in Wadesville has informed the public that someone is posing as Father Edward Schnur asking for Amazon gift cards for cancer patients. One...
wevv.com
Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to more than 500 calls in 2022
Emergency response officials in Henderson County, Kentucky stayed busy over the last year, according to stats released Monday. A 2022 emergency response recap from the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad (HCCR) said that over the last year, the rescue squad responded to 534 total incidents. Among those emergency response incidents were...
Comments / 0