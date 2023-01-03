Read full article on original website
Penn State DE Adisa Isaac to return for 2023 season
Penn State football defensive end Adisa Isaac delivered an impressive finish to his redshirt junior season, working back into form following a 2021 achilles injury. The Nittany Lions edge rusher ended a span of uncertainty Sunday night and announced he is sticking on campus for another year. Here's what Isaac...
Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry calls out Big Ten officiating after loss to No. 1 Purdue: 'I'm frustrated'
PHILADELPHIA — Micah Shrewsberry wasn’t trying to make just one point when he picked up a technical foul just past the 10-minute mark in the Penn State men’s basketball team’s Sunday evening matchup with No. 1 Purdue. “There was 1,000 points I was trying to make,”...
Penn State basketball has no answer for No. 1 Purdue’s Zach Edey in 76-63 defeat
PHILADELPHIA — During his first year-plus leading the Penn State men’s basketball team, Micah Shrewsberry has always seemed to have answers when he needed them. In his first year, the Nittany Lions pushed plenty of far more talented teams to the brink. Early on this season, Shrewsberry adjusted to his talent and implemented a fast-paced offense that relied on 3-pointers. He got results.
