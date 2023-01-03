Read full article on original website
Juwan Howard 'extremely impressed' with Michigan's offensive execution against Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media on Wednesday night following his team's 79-69 victory over Penn State. The result improves the Wolverines to 3-0 in the Big Ten ahead of a rivalry showdown this weekend against Michigan State. Below are notable...
Instant Analysis: UNC Turns It On, Turns Back Wake Forest
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina kept coming and coming, turning it on to turn back Wake Forest. The Tar Heels defeated the Demon Deacons 88-79 in ACC basketball on Wednesday night at the Smith Center, riding a second-half wave to victory. RJ Davis delivered 27 points, heating up...
UNC-Wake Forest: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 88-79 on Wednesday night to move to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels were led by 27 points from R.J. Davis and 21 points from Armando Bacot. Leaky Black had a team-high 14 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 18 points for the game.
'We showed what type of team we are': NC State players talk win over Duke
“I never thought I'd be on the same court with Duke. It's just Duke, the culture. We knew what type of team we are. We came in, we showed that and we got a big win tonight.”. (on the confidence the team has) “At the end of that first half...
Duke embarrassed by NC State to fall to 0-2 in ACC road games
After bouncing back with a dominating win over Florida State on New Year's Eve, Duke Basketball made the short trip over to Raleigh to attempt to notch their first road ACC win of the season and head coach Jon Scheyer's young career. PNC Arena has traditionally been a tough place for the Blue Devils to come away with a win, regardless of how evenly matched the teams have been in the past, and Las Vegas predicted this one as just a 4.5-point spread on game day.
Postgame Takeaways: NC State drubs No. 16 Duke for signature win
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State clinched the third-largest margin of victory against Duke in program history with a 24-point win, 84-60, to move to 12-4 (2-3 ACC) on the season. The Wolfpack had balanced scoring from its guards and bigs, with Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner and DJ Burns combining for 63 total points.
The Postgame: UNC's Strong Second Half Takes Out Wake
Dewey Burke joined host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 88-79 win over Wake Forest in the Smith Center on Wednesday night. While the Heels finished strong against the Deacons, the first half was a microcosm of this team’s season to date. Leaky Black was tremendous in the first 20 minutes and his three-point shooting kept Carolina in the game, as Burke says. But poor offense after back to back bad shots and a weak defensive effort allowed Wake to take a lead into halftime, 38-37.
Penn State runs hot and cold, drops Big Ten tilt at Michigan
Penn State traveled to Ann Arbor on Wednesday night looking to build on its weekend win over Iowa. Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett did everything in their power to will the Nittany Lions to their third conference victory, but in the end, it was not enough to overcome an overall hot and cold performance on both ends of the floor.
Photos: UNC vs Wake Forest
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Tar Heels started 2023 with an ACC victory over Wake Forest, 88-79. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins brings you all the courtside action from Wednesday night at the Smith Center...
Complete Box Score: NC State 84, No. 16 Duke 60
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State got its first signature win of the season and much more in an 84-60 win over No. 16 Duke inside PNC Arena on Tuesday night. The shorthanded Wolfpack was led by Terquavion Smith's 24 points with Jarkel Joiner finishing with 21 points and a career-high nine assists along with DJ Burns' 18 points in 18 minutes.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
Kevin Keatts on win over No. 16 Duke: 'We played on both ends'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State moved to 3-1 at home against Duke in the Kevin Keatts era with an 84-60 win over the No. 16 Blue Devils on Tuesday night -- and 3-0 with full capacity allowed inside PNC Arena. It was a signature win for Keatts' club that has come up on the short end of several tight games against quality opponents this season despite now holding a 12-4 overall record.
Scheyer says Duke has to "look itself in the mirror" following another road embarrassment
It was a historically poor night for the Blue Devils in Raleigh ton Wednesday as Duke was blown out by unranked NC State, 84-60. Much like head coach Jon Scheyer saw in his team's first true road game of the season against Wake Forest, the Wolfpack started strong and never looked back. When faced with an inspired opponent and a hostile situation, Scheyer's team once again folded completely.
Takeaways: Michigan shows continued growth in win over Penn State
The Michigan men's basketball team continued its midseason revamp Wednesday night, as the Wolverines took down Penn State in Ann Arbor, 79-69. The Wolverines moved to 3-0 in Big Ten play with the win (now 9-5 overall), and for the second game in a row, played like a team full of inspiration and motivation.
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
Duke loses two players to transfer portal
Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
athleticbusiness.com
NC State Broadcaster Suspended After 'Illegal Aliens' Comment
North Carolina State football play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended for comments he made about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during a radio broadcast Friday afternoon. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," Hahn said while giving the score update for the Sun Bowl, which is played in El Paso and featured Pitt and UCLA.
wfmynews2.com
'He's always smiling': Chapel Hill football player battling stage 4 lung cancer
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
Local roundup: Rams sweep Jack Britt on the hardwood
PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 48-43 United-8 Conference win over Jack Britt Tuesday. Purnell Swe
