247Sports

UNC-Wake Forest: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 88-79 on Wednesday night to move to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels were led by 27 points from R.J. Davis and 21 points from Armando Bacot. Leaky Black had a team-high 14 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 18 points for the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke embarrassed by NC State to fall to 0-2 in ACC road games

After bouncing back with a dominating win over Florida State on New Year's Eve, Duke Basketball made the short trip over to Raleigh to attempt to notch their first road ACC win of the season and head coach Jon Scheyer's young career. PNC Arena has traditionally been a tough place for the Blue Devils to come away with a win, regardless of how evenly matched the teams have been in the past, and Las Vegas predicted this one as just a 4.5-point spread on game day.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Postgame Takeaways: NC State drubs No. 16 Duke for signature win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State clinched the third-largest margin of victory against Duke in program history with a 24-point win, 84-60, to move to 12-4 (2-3 ACC) on the season. The Wolfpack had balanced scoring from its guards and bigs, with Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner and DJ Burns combining for 63 total points.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

The Postgame: UNC's Strong Second Half Takes Out Wake

Dewey Burke joined host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 88-79 win over Wake Forest in the Smith Center on Wednesday night. While the Heels finished strong against the Deacons, the first half was a microcosm of this team’s season to date. Leaky Black was tremendous in the first 20 minutes and his three-point shooting kept Carolina in the game, as Burke says. But poor offense after back to back bad shots and a weak defensive effort allowed Wake to take a lead into halftime, 38-37.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Penn State runs hot and cold, drops Big Ten tilt at Michigan

Penn State traveled to Ann Arbor on Wednesday night looking to build on its weekend win over Iowa. Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett did everything in their power to will the Nittany Lions to their third conference victory, but in the end, it was not enough to overcome an overall hot and cold performance on both ends of the floor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Photos: UNC vs Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Tar Heels started 2023 with an ACC victory over Wake Forest, 88-79. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins brings you all the courtside action from Wednesday night at the Smith Center...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 84, No. 16 Duke 60

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State got its first signature win of the season and much more in an 84-60 win over No. 16 Duke inside PNC Arena on Tuesday night. The shorthanded Wolfpack was led by Terquavion Smith's 24 points with Jarkel Joiner finishing with 21 points and a career-high nine assists along with DJ Burns' 18 points in 18 minutes.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Kevin Keatts on win over No. 16 Duke: 'We played on both ends'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State moved to 3-1 at home against Duke in the Kevin Keatts era with an 84-60 win over the No. 16 Blue Devils on Tuesday night -- and 3-0 with full capacity allowed inside PNC Arena. It was a signature win for Keatts' club that has come up on the short end of several tight games against quality opponents this season despite now holding a 12-4 overall record.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Scheyer says Duke has to "look itself in the mirror" following another road embarrassment

It was a historically poor night for the Blue Devils in Raleigh ton Wednesday as Duke was blown out by unranked NC State, 84-60. Much like head coach Jon Scheyer saw in his team's first true road game of the season against Wake Forest, the Wolfpack started strong and never looked back. When faced with an inspired opponent and a hostile situation, Scheyer's team once again folded completely.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke loses two players to transfer portal

Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
athleticbusiness.com

NC State Broadcaster Suspended After 'Illegal Aliens' Comment

North Carolina State football play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended for comments he made about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during a radio broadcast Friday afternoon. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," Hahn said while giving the score update for the Sun Bowl, which is played in El Paso and featured Pitt and UCLA.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

