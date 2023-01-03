Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Lead Nets to Blowout Win vs. Spurs

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 52 points in the Brooklyn Nets' blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs.

There hasn't been a hotter NBA team than the Brooklyn Nets (25-12), and they showed why in their 139-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs (12-25) on Monday. The Nets extended their winning streak to 12 straight — the longest in the league this season.

“I don’t think we really pay attention too much to the streak, we just really want to play well for one another,” Nets superstar Kyrie Irving said.

The Nets had a strong opening half with 74 total points through the end of the second quarter. By doing so, they outscored the Spurs by a staggering 27-point margin by halftime. San Antonio never rallied back.

Irving scored a team-high 27 points while adding six rebounds, and eight assists. Kevin Durant totaled 25 points and 11 assists. Neither of the Nets' superstars had to even play for 30 minutes due to it being a blowout.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 22 points, but he didn't receive nearly enough support to make the game competitive. None of his teammates reached the 15-point threshold and the defense sorely struggled.

“They were rolling from the jump all the way to the end of the game,” Johnson said.

The Nets shot a staggering 62.4 percent from the floor with 47 made 2-point field goals. It has been a truly dominant stretch for Brooklyn as they completed two consecutive games in which they never trailed.

