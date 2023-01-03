ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FGCU earns 84-79 OT win over Central Arkansas

By By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson hit four free throws and Florida Gulf Coast hit 7 of 8 from the line in overtime to earn an 84-79 win over Central Arkansas on Monday night.

Johannes Kirsipuu's two free throws with 33 seconds left in regulation gave Central Arkansas a 75-71 lead, but Caleb Cotto answered with a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, drawing a foul from Johan Crafoord, then added the free throw to complete a four-point play to tie the game and force overtime.

Each team managed just one field goal in overtime.

Andre Weir's 22 points and added nine rebounds for the Eagles (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic Sun). Thompson added 19 points while going 5 of 16 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and also had four steals. Caleb Catto was 3 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and 10 assists.

Vincent Reeves led the Bears (5-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds. Central Arkansas also got 15 points, six assists and two blocks from Camren Hunter. Johan Crafoord also recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks. The Bears prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. FGCU visits Austin Peay while Central Arkansas hosts Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

