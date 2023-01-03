MEDFORD -- A car accident that took place on January 1st left one person dead after the driver crashed into multiple trees on Sunset Dr. According to Medford Police, a call came in at 3:34 p.m. regarding a reckless driver on the 4600 block of Highway 238. A Jacksonville Police Officer in the area located the car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver failed to yield and continued onto S. Stage Rd. towards Medford.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO