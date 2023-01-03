ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDRV

Fatal car crash on January first

MEDFORD -- A car accident that took place on January 1st left one person dead after the driver crashed into multiple trees on Sunset Dr. According to Medford Police, a call came in at 3:34 p.m. regarding a reckless driver on the 4600 block of Highway 238. A Jacksonville Police Officer in the area located the car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver failed to yield and continued onto S. Stage Rd. towards Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford airport is working to get flights back on schedule after power outage

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's airport says its electrical power is back in full after a power outage there "for an extended time today." The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport's office says the airport's emergency backup power system engaged and worked as planned though "this system does not cover 100% of required power for the Airport."
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Lawsuit filed against Klamath River dam removal project

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A board member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. The lawsuit claims the secretary is illegally using taxpayer money to fund the historic dam removal project. "The secretary of natural resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Changes in the weather affecting battery in electric cars

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Entering colder temperatures, the way people store their electric vehicles may have a drastic change in EV usage. According to AAA, cold weather can cut the electric car range by over 40%. EVs often lose 12% of their range in cold weather, but the loss leaps to 41% with the heater on full blast.
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy