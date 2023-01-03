Read full article on original website
Body armor to help protect Ruger from bullets and other harm
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is planning to get special body armor for one of its staff, made for a staff member with four legs. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today it has a donor willing to get body armor for its newest K9 member, Ruger.
Fatal car crash on January first
MEDFORD -- A car accident that took place on January 1st left one person dead after the driver crashed into multiple trees on Sunset Dr. According to Medford Police, a call came in at 3:34 p.m. regarding a reckless driver on the 4600 block of Highway 238. A Jacksonville Police Officer in the area located the car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver failed to yield and continued onto S. Stage Rd. towards Medford.
Medford airport is working to get flights back on schedule after power outage
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's airport says its electrical power is back in full after a power outage there "for an extended time today." The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport's office says the airport's emergency backup power system engaged and worked as planned though "this system does not cover 100% of required power for the Airport."
Annual Ashland Christmas tree recycling service takes place Saturday morning
ASHLAND -- Ashland Scout Troop 112’s 37th Annual Christmas Tree-Cycling Day is Saturday, January 7th, 2023. Ashland residents are asked to leave their trees outside on the curb the night of Friday, January 6th. Troops 112 and 8112, Cub Scout Pack 112, and the Ashland Lion’s Club will collect...
Lawsuit filed against Klamath River dam removal project
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A board member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. The lawsuit claims the secretary is illegally using taxpayer money to fund the historic dam removal project. "The secretary of natural resources...
Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
Changes in the weather affecting battery in electric cars
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Entering colder temperatures, the way people store their electric vehicles may have a drastic change in EV usage. According to AAA, cold weather can cut the electric car range by over 40%. EVs often lose 12% of their range in cold weather, but the loss leaps to 41% with the heater on full blast.
Ashland School District responds to group's complaint to U.S. Department of Education
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland School District is responding tonight to a national group's claim that it filed a complaint today with the U.S. Department of Education against the District. Parents Defending Education (PDE) shared its 18-page complaint which includes three pages of narrative and 15 pages of exhibits to support...
