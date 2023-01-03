'Prayers up': Ravens show support for Bills' Damar Hamlin after collapse in Cincinnati

BALTIMORE -- Ravens players offered an outpour of support and prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the football field in the middle of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Prayers bra," injured quarterback Lamar Jackson said in a social media post.

Fellow safeties Geno Stone and Marcus Williams showed their support as well.

"Prayers up for Hamlin!! Speechless," Williams said.

"Prayers up! @HamlinIsland ," Stone said.

"Prayers up for Damar Hamlin," receiver Tylan Wallace added.

The Ravens' team account offered its support too.

Hamlin had just made a tackle and stood up before collapsing on the field.

Hamlin appeared to be receiving CPR before he was carted off by an ambulance.

The Bills tweeted an update overnight saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless. He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

A toy drive that he raised money for on GoFundMe saw a slew of donations after Monday night's incident. As of 7:30 a.m. EST, the fund had surpassed $3.2 million in pledges. Its original goal was — $2,500.

The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills. He didn't see much playing time as a rookie but has been a much bigger part of Buffalo's defense this season. Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report