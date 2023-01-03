ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’

Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there everyone, it’s the first Smackdown of 2023. Can we just admit that the year isn’t off to a great start? Especially with news of Vince McMahon looking to reclaim power and whatnot. Anyway tonight the first hour will be dedicated to a Poochie, I mean Charlotte Flair, face promo (just kill me) with Ricochet vs. Top Dollah in a Rumble qualifier and a tag team title match between the Usos and the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. That tag team title match was originally set for last month before a minor injury to Drew forced the postponement, now they’re making good on it. In addition to that there are other things gaining steam, Sami Zayn took a fall last week and I’m sure that wont sit well with the rest of the Bloodline especially since Sami was teaming with Roman Reigns. LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have been doing some pretty good work, we’ve also got the introduction of Uncle Howdy and they might do something with that feud tonight. Karrion Kross has his sights set on Rey Mysterio, though we might get a detour of him and Scarlett handling Madcap Moss and Emma. Shinsuke Nakamura also just recently slew the Great Muta and should maybe get something to do in WWE going forward. Anyway that’s the preamble from where I sit, let’s get to the action.
Mid-South Wrestling (10.19.1985) Review

-Originally aired October 19, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts. Audible “Freebirds” chant from the fans at the outset for some reason. -First, we have some unaired footage from last week’s taping. Buzz Sawyer picked a fight with Jim Duggan, whipping his logging chain repeatedly while Jim Duggan tries to storm in the ring. Referees hold him back, and even Jake Roberts shows up to try to convince Duggan that it’s a bad idea to go in there unarmed.
Cody Deaner on How Kevin Nash Put Him at Ease When They Worked Together

– During a recent interview with Fightful (via WrestlingInc.com), Cody Deaner discussed working with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in Border City Wrestling:. “The first time I wrestled with Kev I was a little bit nervous, but he immediately put me at ease in the ring. I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy,’ I’ve always thought he was cool, and then you’re like, ‘Now, I know why they call you Big Daddy Cool.’ That is not just a catchphrase or a gimmick. He is cool. So I got to know Kevin by hanging out with him backstage and spending some time with him, and then after the shows.”
Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando

Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events

PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster. WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review

Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities

As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
Update on Why There Haven’t Been More Episodes of the New Day Podcast

The New Day’s podcast, Feel the Power, launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to schedule issues. The podcast was taped in arenas and hotels while the group traveled together. However, Big E was eventually moved to RAW, away from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, while Woods got busy with his G4 work.
Maxxine Dupri, Cathy Kelley, Katana Chance Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri wearing a tight black dress, Katana Chance celebrating the New Year, Nikki Cross apparently snapping a pick of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae while they were celebrating the New Year, Giovanni Vinci getting a step closer to his goal and showing some epic gains in the gym, Zelina Vega, The Banger Bros. (Sheamus and Drew McIntyre) doing the Predator handshake, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder

– Major League Wrestling is back for tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder card tonight at the 2300 Arna in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the updated lineup:. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO. * Jacob Fatu vs. Dragon Gate’s Ben-K *MLW National Openweight Championship Match:...
MLW: Blood & Thunder Taping Results (SPOILERS)

MLW held its Blood & Thunder taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the Philadelphia taping, which will air on upcoming episodes of Fusion:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone fought Jacob Fatu...
