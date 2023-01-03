ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingrumors.net

She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss

That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
wrestlinginc.com

Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name

It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
webisjericho.com

Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping

Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
PORTLAND, OR
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match

While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Naomi's WWE Status

The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has finally landed, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. But what of her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, known in WWE as Naomi?. Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar

For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
stillrealtous.com

Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
411mania.com

Cody Deaner on How Kevin Nash Put Him at Ease When They Worked Together

– During a recent interview with Fightful (via WrestlingInc.com), Cody Deaner discussed working with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in Border City Wrestling:. “The first time I wrestled with Kev I was a little bit nervous, but he immediately put me at ease in the ring. I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy,’ I’ve always thought he was cool, and then you’re like, ‘Now, I know why they call you Big Daddy Cool.’ That is not just a catchphrase or a gimmick. He is cool. So I got to know Kevin by hanging out with him backstage and spending some time with him, and then after the shows.”
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando

Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
ORLANDO, FL

