UFC Head Dana White Apologizes for Hitting Wife During NYE Argument

By Brett Bachman
 5 days ago
Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC head Dana White was forced to apologize Monday after he was caught on film hitting his wife of 26 years, Anne White, in the face during a New Years’ Eve fight at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. The conflict appeared to begin when Dana leaned in to say something, only to be met with a slap by his wife. He quickly slapped her back, witness video shows. In remarks made to TMZ , Dana said he was embarrassed by the incident—and blamed it on the fact that they were both heavily intoxicated at the time. “You've heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” he said. Anne also made a statement to the gossip publication, calling the outburst “out of character” for the mixed martial arts mogul. “We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other,” she said. “I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

