2 men fall from El Paso border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men fell from the border wall near Sunset Heights in El Paso Friday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson added. The men are said to be in their...
Court documents reveal son set mother's bed on fire in Texas apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he lit his mother's mattress on fire inside a Lower Valley apartment complex on New Year's Day, according to court documents. Officials arrested 28-year-old Moctezuma Arredondo for the fire at the Marmolejo Complex on N. Carolina Street. Arredondo got...
El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
