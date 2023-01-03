Suspect in fatal crash after police chase previously convicted in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Court records show 35-year-year Spiros Stafilatos has an extensive criminal record in our area, including the 2020 armed robbery of the Shell Station in White Oak on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave.

Stafilatos is the suspect police say is responsible for a wild crash near the White House Friday night that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. It happened at the intersection of 14th Street and New York avenue in D.C.

Metropolitan Police say U.S. Secret Service officers on bikes first approached Stafilatos’s Buick because of tag issues. When they asked him for his license, he sped off, hit another car, then spun out and hit two women who were walking.

One of the women died and the other one had critical injuries.

According to the affidavit, Stafilatos tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, and officers reported seeing what appeared to be an open bottle of beer.

Court documents also reveal Stafilatos told officers he feared for his life and thought he was being robbed. Officers also said he told them he has a mental disability.

Stafilatos is now being charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault for hitting the two women Friday, but we’re learning this wasn’t his first run-in with police. Stafilatos was convicted of a 2020 armed robbery in White Oak Maryland. According to Montgomery County Police, Stafilatos concealed merchandise in his sweatshirt and threatened the clerk by flashing a knife.

How much time he served for that crime, is unclear from court documents available. But he was sentenced to 207 days with 3 years suspended.

The State’s Attorneys and Montgomery County Police Department’s officers were closed Monday and did not respond back for comment.

