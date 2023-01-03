ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Old Town businesses vandalized, burglarized on New Year’s morning

By Alexa Skonieski
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This was not the way ‘Happy Hiker’ in Old Town was hoping to ring in the new year. Video shows a suspect breaking into the shop around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“He rushed behind my counter and just stole my drawer which had like $2 in it,” Nathan Cowan, the manager at Happy Hiker, said. Now, he is left picking up the pieces, again. This time, five months after a previous break-in. “Waking up on New Year’s Day to just a photo of how much glass was all over my store was really disheartening.”

Driver slams through Old Town school fence

Now, less than 24 hours after Happy Hikers was vandalized, several other businesses in Old Town were hit. Many spent the day boarding up windows that were smashed out, like Old Town Cafe, which had their front window busted. “I mean you’re breaking into a restaurant, what are you going to steal, beans and rice? You know, it’s kind of silly,” Alan Vincioni said.

Vincioni, who manages dozens of properties in Old Town, says he’s not surprised it happened. For the past year and a half, he says the careless vandalism is out of control. “I kind of expect it, on holidays is when the shops are closed and so the mice will play,” says Vincioni. “I guess when the cats are away.”

Patio in Old Town turns blue in support of law enforcement

For now, businesses like Happy Hiker will clean up and sadly, wait for the next break-in. “The unfortunate thing is, it’s going to happen again, we’re sure someone else will try something else in the future, so we’re just here to make sure it takes them longer to get in and out and that they walk away with less stuff,” Cowan said.

The outdoor sports store says it will cost them $3,000 to fix the door. KRQE reached out to APD on this, but we did not hear back.

Comments / 5

Crystal's Momma
5d ago

#abqtrue. so sad. the revolving door of our jails needs to be shut! come on legislators, start representing the voters. please don't wait until it happens to you or your business. It's only a matter of time in this city & state.

Reply(1)
3
Elaine Baca
5d ago

The lawbreakers know that even if they are caught, these liberal courts will only slap them on the wrist.

Reply
4
 

