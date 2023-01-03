ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milwaukee defeats Cleveland State 68-64 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — BJ Freeman had 24 points and Milwaukee beat Cleveland State 68-64 in overtime on Thursday night. Freeman had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-5). Justin Thomas scored nine points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line.
CLEVELAND, OH
Rozier, record 1st quarter lead Hornets past Bucks 138-109

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte's 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden State against Denver...
MILWAUKEE, WI

