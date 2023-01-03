ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023

We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

All he wanted to do is go fishing

Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits The Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival

BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival kicks off tonight with a sold out VIP dinner. The event continues tomorrow with the main event. The event will be held at The Beaumont Civic Center from 5 to 9pm. Doors open at 5 for VIP ticket holders and 6pm for general admission.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest

BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX

