KFDM-TV
Pour Brothers Brewery offers entertainment as it prepares to shut its doors for good
A Beaumont brewery will soon shut its doors for good, but before it does it's offering up entertainment for Southeast Texans. Pour Brothers will hold a special event every day until it closes on Jan. 28, 2023. The downtown brewery had shut its doors once as a result of the...
12newsnow.com
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.
KFDM-TV
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
13-year-old in custody after threats were made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat Friday night, sheriff's office says
VIDOR, Texas — A 13-year-old is in custody after a threat was made to a Southeast Texas school district via social media. Officials with the Vidor Independent School District were made aware of a threatening post Friday night, according to a district release. The threats were via Snapchat. At...
Orange County Sheriff's Office thankful for belt buckle saving fellow deputy's life
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Corporal Orrin Landers was wearing a belt that potentially saved...
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
KFDM-TV
Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023
We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
kjas.com
South LA crawfish suppliers say negative crop while Newton restaurant says no problems here
Crawfish suppliers in south Louisiana say that last year’s extremely hot summer and drought conditions followed by a bitterly cold weather event in December is negatively affecting this year’s crawfish supply. However, a Newton restaurant says they’re getting some nice size crawfish so far. A report filed...
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
KFDM-TV
Art Studio in Beaumont prepares for the Beaux Arts Ball 40th anniversary celebration
BEAUMONT — The Art Studio, Inc. in downtown Beaumont is preparing for the long-standing Beaux Arts Ball. On Saturday, some people gathered at the Art Studio to help get it ready for the upcoming event. The ball has become a staple and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this month...
KFDM-TV
Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony
PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX
Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
kjas.com
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
kjas.com
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested, one on an unrelated charge, after a chase in Jasper County ended in a crash. It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits The Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival
BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival kicks off tonight with a sold out VIP dinner. The event continues tomorrow with the main event. The event will be held at The Beaumont Civic Center from 5 to 9pm. Doors open at 5 for VIP ticket holders and 6pm for general admission.
12newsnow.com
Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
fox4beaumont.com
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
