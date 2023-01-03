Read full article on original website
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/7): Creston wins in Ottumwa, 9 others place in top five
(KMAland) -- Creston won in Ottumwa while Shenandoah, Harlan, Riverside, Coon Rapids-Bayard, TJ, Heelan, Savannah, Falls City and Conestoga all had top-five finishes on Saturday in KMAland wrestling. MID-BUCHANAN TOURNAMENT. Shenandoah had 323 points and finished in fifth place at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational. Maryville was sixth with 260 while Rock...
East Mills takes down Sidney for fourth straight win
(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-3) girls basketball extended its win streak to four games with a 54-51 victory over Sidney (4-5) Friday. The Wolverines came out on top despite trailing for the vast majority of the game, with clutch free throws and solid defense down the stretch pushing them past the Cowgirls.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/5): Exira/EHK, F-M, Auburn pick up dominant wins
(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK, F-M, Auburn, East Atchison & Lenox picked up dominant wins, and CR-B, CAM and Murray were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below. ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 31. Aiden Flathers led the way for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with...
Bedford uses dominant 4th quarter to pull away to 55-44 win over Mount Ayr
(Bedford) -- The Bedford boys basketball team survived a bevy of momentum swings to come out on top of Mount Ayr 55-44. The Bulldogs (10-1) prevailed in a crucial Pride of Iowa Conference matchup against the Raiders (7-2) but were neck and neck early and even behind headed into the final quarter. But, a massive late-game surge pushed Bedford to victory.
KMAland Bowling (1/7): Lenox nabs sweep over POI teams
(KMAland) -- Lenox picked up a sweep against a pair of Pride of Iowa Conference teams in KMAland bowling on Saturday. GIRLS: Lenox 1797 Southeast Warren 1629 Nodaway Valley N/A. Lenox scores: Piper Brokaw 330, Sarah Notz 284, Ava Kennan 204, Addison Key 202, Harper Bashor 190, Riley Brokaw 171.
Nebraska City girls focused on development
(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls basketball team is focused on development under first-year head coach Scott Kinnison. The Pioneers picked up just one win during the first half of the season and are 1-7 after a Tuesday night loss to Falls City. “We kind of got interrupted, which...
Wendell C. Rolf, 81, Westboro, Missouri
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Carolyn Reubenking, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10 AM. Visitation End: 11 AM. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson,...
Mike Wright, 46 of Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Authorities locate missing Ringgold County child
(Mount Ayr) -- A missing child from the Ringgold County area has been located safely in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation say 3-year-old Fallon Wells is now with law enforcement and human services representatives. Wells was reported missing on December 30th, 2022. The...
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
