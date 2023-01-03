(Bedford) -- The Bedford boys basketball team survived a bevy of momentum swings to come out on top of Mount Ayr 55-44. The Bulldogs (10-1) prevailed in a crucial Pride of Iowa Conference matchup against the Raiders (7-2) but were neck and neck early and even behind headed into the final quarter. But, a massive late-game surge pushed Bedford to victory.

BEDFORD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO