Hawaiʻi Volcanoes Park Provides Kilauea Eruption Viewing Info
(BIVN) – Officials say the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is drawing thousands of visitors to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, where the resumed activity “is viewable from almost all open areas around the caldera.”. On Friday, the National Park Service issued a news release...
Kilauea Volcano Alert Level Raised To WATCH
UPDATE (5 p.m. HST) – Kīlauea volcano began erupting on Thursday at approximately 4:34 p.m. HST. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it “detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.”
Eruption At Kilauea Summit Resumes
(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano began erupting on Thursday at approximately 4:34 p.m. HST. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it “detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.”
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Events Set For January & February 2023
(BIVN) – January and February 2023 will be busy months for activites at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The National Park Service has released a schedule of events for the first two months of the new year, and noted that January is also Volcano Awareness Month. The park is hosting three programs by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists, after dark and in broad daylight.
Recreation Youth Sports Programs Begin In February
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - In February there will be track meets, T-Ball and Coach Pitch baseball leagues, and boys’ basketball opportunities on the Big Island. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Friday announced upcoming youth sports programs for Track & Field, T-Ball, Coach Pitch baseball league, and Age Group Boys’ Basketball.
Puna Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Christmas Day Shooting
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - 33 year-old Sione Sipinga has been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on December 25 in the Leilani Estates Subdivision. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced on Thursday that a Puna man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred on Christmas Day in Leilani Estates.
