(BIVN) – January and February 2023 will be busy months for activites at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The National Park Service has released a schedule of events for the first two months of the new year, and noted that January is also Volcano Awareness Month. The park is hosting three programs by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists, after dark and in broad daylight.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO