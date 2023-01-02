BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's basketball at home on Thursday night, hosting Bucknell in a Patriot League showdown. The Mountain Hawks getting the win, 64-51. After trailing by one heading into the second quarter, the Mountain Hawks would flip a switch in the second. They would go on to outscore the Bison by 16 to take hold in the contest.

