Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State QB Beau Pribula on his ‘amazing’ freshman season, relationship with Drew Allar
Beau Pribula has spent the last year living what he called a “childhood dream.”. Pribula was a Penn State fan before he was a standout quarterback at Central York. He has photos as a kid wearing the blue jersey and white helmet to prove it.
Penn State wrestling notebook: Sanderson talks missing matches, Wisconsin coach and more
Penn State opens up its conference schedule on Friday against the Wisconsin Badgers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night
READING, Pa. - High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High. The Red Knights entering this one coming off their lone loss to nationally ranked, Gonzaga College High School. Followed by a bounce back win over Exeter, but that game was a close call.
WFMZ-TV Online
Albright rolls past York College to get above .500 in conference play
READING, Pa. - Albright picking up a home win on Thursday night over York College, 70-57. The Lady Lions getting over the .500 mark in MAC Commonwealth place. The Lady Lions leading for much of the way, holding a 24 point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Amina Rauf led the way for the Lions with 22 points, a game-high.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson WL vs. Reading boys basketball preview
Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night. High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading outlasts Wilson WL in heavyweight battle, Berks Catholic holds on to remain perfect in Berks play
Berks County basketball hitting the court around the region, and a pair of rivalries in boys and girls going down. Reading and Berks Catholic remain unbeaten in conference play. In the boys game, the Red Knights earned a hard fought win on the road over Wilson West Lawn, 44-39. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Albright vs. York women's basketball, 01.05.23
Albright rolls past York College to get above .500 in conference play. Albright picking up a home win on Thursday night over York College, 70-57. The Lady Lions getting over the .500 mark in MAC Commonwealth place.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh moves into three-way tie for first in the Patriot League
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's basketball at home on Thursday night, hosting Bucknell in a Patriot League showdown. The Mountain Hawks getting the win, 64-51. After trailing by one heading into the second quarter, the Mountain Hawks would flip a switch in the second. They would go on to outscore the Bison by 16 to take hold in the contest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth set to host rivals, Northampton on the mat
NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles playing the part of host this time around. The host Blue Eagles enter this rivalry showdown undefeated at, 4-0 and fresh off their Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic win at Liberty High School last week. They have another tournament looming, the Virginia Duals.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Catholic rolls to remain unbeaten, Northampton wins final bout to bounce back
EPC wrestling taking center stage on Thursday night with a pair of high quality matchups. Bethlehem Catholic and Northampton coming out on top in the duals. In Easton, the Golden Hawks facing little resistance from the host Red Rovers in a, 40-8 win. Cael Mcintyre setting the tone for the...
PIHL mourns death of commissioner John Mucha
PIHL commissioner John Mucha, the top administrator for high school hockey in Western Pennsylvania, has died. League president Jack Kukan, who described him as a strong leader with a business-like approach to finances, said Mucha died Thursday while traveling to New York City. Mucha, 63, was hired four years ago as commissioner of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, which includes 57 varsity teams this season.
State College
Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant
A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Saucon Valley dominates Southern Lehigh to remain undefeated
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In the Colonial League, Saucon Valley playing host to Southern Lehigh. The Panthers stay unbeaten, with all their wins coming in league action, rolling to a 54-18 win. Only one match all night lasted all three periods, the 172 lb. bout. The Spartans Cade Sawyer with the...
chestercounty.com
Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association announces five new inductees for Hall of Fame
Five local players who shined on the baseball diamond will be inducted into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame when the 2023 banquet takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21. Ben Davis, a former major leaguer and Phillies TV broadcast analyst, will serve as the guest speaker for the event, while Dick Vermeil, the NFL Hall of Fame coach, is the special guest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth vs. Northampton wrestling, 01.04.23
Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat on Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles handing their rivals a second loss on the season, while remaining unbeaten, 46-22.
Local radio stations are changing their tune this year. Where to find your favorite music
“We’re still here. We’re just in new places,” Jerry Valeri said.
WFMZ-TV Online
ACCHS/Parkland and Whitehall/Allen boys basketball, 01.03.23
Central Catholic and Allen open the new year with resounding wins. EPC boys basketball picking back up after the holiday break. Tuesday night, play getting underway in Allentown and Whitehall, Allentown Central Catholic and Allen restarting EPC play with wins.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
Comments / 0