A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO