Hamilton, VA

blueridgeleader.com

Second person charged in connection with June 2022 shooting

A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with the June 11, 2022, shooting of three people on N. Fillmore Avenue in Sterling. On Jan. 5, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, of Reston, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felony charges. Lainez-Alvarado has been charged with three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and three counts of Malicious Wounding.
RESTON, VA
californiaexaminer.net

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
blueridgeleader.com

LCSO investigating a robbery and auto theft in Ashburn

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred in the late evening of Jan. 5, in Ashburn. At approximately 7:12 p.m. on Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store in the 44000 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two individuals entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The individuals fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Dale City man charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School

A Dale City man faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road at 7:06 p.m. to investigate a fight. The suspect, Giovanni Alexander London, 35, of Whitmer...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
loudounnow.com

Sheriff's Office Investigates Ashburn Robbery, Car Theft

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred Thursday night in the Ashburn Shopping Plaza. According to the report, shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two poeple entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The thieves fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for the Illegal Possession and Distribution of Firearms and Drugs

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Dwight Luis Clarke, age 32, of Germantown, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Clarke admitted that he sold crack cocaine and seven firearms, including five privately manufactured firearms, known as “ghost guns” to an undercover law enforcement officer.
GERMANTOWN, MD
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
NBC Washington

Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station

A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said. D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated. The victim’s name has not been...
WASHINGTON, DC

