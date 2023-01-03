Read full article on original website
blueridgeleader.com
Second person charged in connection with June 2022 shooting
A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with the June 11, 2022, shooting of three people on N. Fillmore Avenue in Sterling. On Jan. 5, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, of Reston, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felony charges. Lainez-Alvarado has been charged with three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and three counts of Malicious Wounding.
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
Siblings Stab Man In The Back, Dog During Altercation In Frederick, Police Say
One of two siblings is being held by police in Pennsylvania following an investigation into an altercation in Frederick County that left a man and dog with stab wounds, authorities announced. Dalonte Shea Dunston, 31, and Lavitira Edmond, 29, both of Frederick, are facing multiple assault and other charges for...
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
blueridgeleader.com
LCSO investigating a robbery and auto theft in Ashburn
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred in the late evening of Jan. 5, in Ashburn. At approximately 7:12 p.m. on Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store in the 44000 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two individuals entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The individuals fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
Inside Nova
Dale City man charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School
A Dale City man faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road at 7:06 p.m. to investigate a fight. The suspect, Giovanni Alexander London, 35, of Whitmer...
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in...
Senior Alert: Missing Woodbridge woman found safe
A missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who prompted a Senior Alert has been found safe, according to authorties.
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven lottery ticket theft suspect
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
loudounnow.com
Sheriff's Office Investigates Ashburn Robbery, Car Theft
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred Thursday night in the Ashburn Shopping Plaza. According to the report, shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two poeple entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The thieves fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been ca…
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
Chambersburg man arrested after alleged assault using blocks of concrete
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department arrested a man accused of working with four others to assault a victim with cinder blocks and other various weapons. Allan David Dominguez, 18, of Chambersburg, was arrested on Jan. 5 in connection to the assault. Police responded to the 100 block...
WTOP
Driver in crash that injured students on Stafford Co. school bus charged with reckless driving
A Virginia man has been arrested on a charge of reckless driving following a crash that flipped a Stafford County school bus and sent students to the hospital. Michael Kingham, 30, of Stafford, faces charges of reckless driving for a crash that happened on Dec. 16 on the 1300 block of Brooke Road.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for the Illegal Possession and Distribution of Firearms and Drugs
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Dwight Luis Clarke, age 32, of Germantown, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Clarke admitted that he sold crack cocaine and seven firearms, including five privately manufactured firearms, known as “ghost guns” to an undercover law enforcement officer.
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
NBC Washington
Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station
A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said. D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated. The victim’s name has not been...
loudounnow.com
Round Hill Murder Suspect Returned for In-Patient Mental Health Evaluation
The man charged with second-degree murder in July 2021 fatal stabbing of Natalie Crow at their Round Hill-area home has been ordered to return to in-patient mental health treatment to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. Stone L. Colburn, 25, appeared in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday...
Centre Daily
18-month-old was bound to chair with tape by daycare worker, Virginia police say
A daycare worker accused of taping a child to a chair was arrested in Virginia, police said. The 42-year-old daycare provider at Little Oaks Montessori Academy in Herndon was seen taping an 18-month-old child to a chair on Dec. 8, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.
