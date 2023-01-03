ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man expected to survive after Bardstown Road shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road at about 3:30 a.m. after getting a shooting report . The officers found the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LFD: Warehouse fire in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department (LFD) Arson Unit is investigating after an auto body warehouse caught fire on 26th Street in the California neighborhood. The fire happened Saturday night just after 10 p.m. LFD says it took nearly 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cleveland19.com

Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wdrb.com

Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
