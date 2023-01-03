Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
Woman dead after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on early Sunday morning. Shortly after midnight, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) say reports of a shooting came in on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue. Upon arrival, LMPD found a woman, whose...
'Their loved ones not forgotten:' Night of Remembrance honors 2022 Louisville homicide victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gun violence has rattled many families in Louisville, and Friday night those who died in 2022 were honored. The annual Night of Remembrance was held at Bates Memorial Church in Smoketown. The event is hosted by the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and Moms Demand Action.
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
Wave 3
Man expected to survive after Bardstown Road shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road at about 3:30 a.m. after getting a shooting report . The officers found the...
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
LFD: Warehouse fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department (LFD) Arson Unit is investigating after an auto body warehouse caught fire on 26th Street in the California neighborhood. The fire happened Saturday night just after 10 p.m. LFD says it took nearly 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire...
Louisville animal shelter loses no-kill status
More than 7,000 animals entered the shelter in 2021, and officials took in nearly 6,300 cats and dogs in the first 10 months of 2022, according to a city report.
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
Man sentenced to 50 years after killing Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been sentenced to serve 50 years after killing a Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019. In November, officials say, a Jefferson County jury found Lance Bowman guilty in relation to the murder of Retta's Lounge owner James Mentee Jr. According to court documents,...
wdrb.com
8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
cleveland19.com
Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
Wave 3
Multiple families displaced after Valley Station apartment complex catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Deputy Fire Chief Colonel Joseph Bowman said calls about a fire at River Pointe Apartments on Orell Road came in around 4:11 a.m. Crews were at the scene within three minutes. Bowman...
WLKY.com
Victim of shooting was founding member of Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days into the new year, gun violence has claimed six lives in Louisville. One of those was 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of Linkin Bridge, who coroners identified as the victim of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood. All four members of Linkin' Bridge...
wdrb.com
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
