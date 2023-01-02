Read full article on original website
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
chatsports.com
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
Dodgers: One Time LA Catcher Signs with Minnesota
Former Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters signed a minor-league deal to provide minor-league depth for the Minnesota Twins.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carlos Correa’s camp in contact with at least one other team after Mets talks hit hiccup
Carlos Correa’s camp renewed contact with at least another interested team or two beyond the Mets on Thursday as negotiations over proposed contract language changes in the agreed-upon $315 million, 12-year deal ran into at least a hiccup or two. There’s been decent hope for two weeks that Correa and the Mets could finalize the agreement, with a few alterations, and Correa’s camp had limited discussions to the Mets until Thursday. But two weeks into the discussions, the unresolved issues have at least led Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, to check in with other teams. The incumbent Twins, who know Correa best...
Dodgers News: New LA Face Sporting a New Number in 2023
Jason Heyward can't wear his usual number 22 with the Dodgers, but we see in his recent Instagram post that he'll be wearing 23 for Los Angeles in 2023.
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
Dodgers News: LA Adds New Hitting Game Planner from Sox
He was recommended for the role by two Dodgers.
NJ.com
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NBC Sports
Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade
On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
Blue Jays Claim Junior Fernández From Yankees
The Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Junior Fernández off waivers from the Yankees, according to announcements from both clubs. Fernandez had been designated for assignment last month. Fernandez, 26 in March, has spent most of his career as a Cardinal thus far, making his major league debut with them...
Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Austin Barnes
Austin Barnes has been a staple of the Los Angeles Dodgers since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a December 2014 trade. The 2022 season was his eighth with the organization, and he continued to fill the role of backup catcher. Barnes appeared in 62 games during the regular...
True Blue LA
Dodgers outright Jake Reed to Triple-A Oklahoma City
Jake Reed’s next baseball stop will have to wait a bit longer. The right-hander cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Thursday. Reed has not been outrighted previously in his career, and with 140 days in the majors lacks the service time to refuse a minor league assignment, so he’ll stick around in the organization for a little while.
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
There have been several reports regarding potential trade discussions between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins, which makes too much sense.
