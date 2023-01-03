ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
WCIA

Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin

The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL legend Bo Jackson.
Big 12 Commissioner ‘Open’ to Texas, Oklahoma Leaving for SEC Early

The Longhorns and Sooners are currently scheduled to join the league on July 1, 2025. In a football sense, Texas and Oklahoma are currently halfway through the four-year period between their acceptance and accession to the SEC. That timeline, however, could still potentially be moved up. Big 12 commissioner Brett...
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds

The Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers are all jockeying for the final playoff spot in the AFC in Week 18. View the original article to see embedded media. With the final AFC playoff spot up for grabs in Week 18, FiveThirtyEight has released its final playoff odds for the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers entering the final weekend of the regular season.
Dan Campbell’s nose is crazy red for Week 18 game at Lambeau Field

The Detroit Lions were getting ready to play spoiler against the Green Bay Packers in their “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 18, and Dan Campbell’s nose was not ready for the elements. The conditions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin are not easy to deal with. They have a way of testing people.... The post Dan Campbell’s nose is crazy red for Week 18 game at Lambeau Field appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean McVay offers cryptic quote about future with Rams

Retirement rumors have ramped up around Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay this past week, and he did nothing to quiet them after the team’s season finale on Sunday. Multiple reports have suggested that McVay will consider his coaching future now that the Rams finished a disappointing 5-12 season. Naturally, the question came up at... The post Sean McVay offers cryptic quote about future with Rams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
