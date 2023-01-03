Read full article on original website
Related
blueridgeleader.com
BOS sets 2023 Meeting Schedule
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has set its meeting schedule for 2023 and has reelected Sterling District Supervisor Koran T. Saines as vice chairman. In the absence of Chair Phyllis J. Randall, Saines will perform the duties of the chair. Under the rules of order adopted Jan. 3, 2023,...
Leesburg seeks nominations for Tolbert Environmental Achievement Award
The Leesburg Environmental Advisory Commission is seeking nominations for the 2022 Tolbert Environmental Achievement Award. This award program recognizes individuals, community groups, businesses, and students who benefit the Town’s environment by conducting or participating in activities such as:. Innovative use of recycled materials (including composting, collection programs for materials...
BOS funds various projects and reserves
On Jan. 3, the Board of Supervisors authorized the use of unassigned General Fund balance from the Loudoun County Adopted Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Budget. The $114,561,290 fund balance includes revenue collected during the fiscal year that was not anticipated and therefore not assigned to budgetary items and expenditure savings.
LCSO investigating a robbery and auto theft in Ashburn
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred in the late evening of Jan. 5, in Ashburn. At approximately 7:12 p.m. on Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store in the 44000 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two individuals entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The individuals fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
Second person charged in connection with June 2022 shooting
A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with the June 11, 2022, shooting of three people on N. Fillmore Avenue in Sterling. On Jan. 5, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, of Reston, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felony charges. Lainez-Alvarado has been charged with three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and three counts of Malicious Wounding.
