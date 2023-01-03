Read full article on original website
KEYC
West falls to Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets girls hockey team lost 2-0 to Winona at home Saturday. The Scarlets will be on the road Tuesday at Fairmont.
KEYC
Mankato East/Loyola drops weekend series to St. Cloud Cathedral
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey program fell to St. Cloud Cathedral 5-2 inside All Seasons Arena on Saturday. The Cougars were shut out by SCC 6-0 the previous night in St. Cloud.
KEYC
LCWM takes down BEA for 8th win of season
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial boys’ basketball team (8-1) defeated Blue Earth Area (7-2) by a 69-47 final on Saturday. The Knights were guided by a 25-point performance from senior Zack Wells, as well as Jack Brockmann who had four blocks in the win.
KEYC
BLC wins big over Martin Luther
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran Vikings men’s basketball team won 103-48 over Martin Luther Saturday at home. This is the second straight game in which Vikings scored 100 points. The Vikings are back in action Friday at North Central.
KEYC
Weber guides MCW to 20-point win over St. Clair
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin County West boys basketball program improved to .500 on the season with a 68-48 win over St. Clair on Thursday. The Mavericks were led by junior Mitchell Weber who put up 29 points in the victory.
KEYC
Sports Extra: Winter Week 3
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra highlights from Jan. 6, 2023.
KEYC
Madelia wins over Immanuel Lutheran
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Blackhawks girls basketball team won 50-26 over Immanuel Lutheran. The Blackhawks improve to 2-6 on the season.
KEYC
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Sports Extra Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2022.
KEYC
Boulevard snow clearing in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents living in lower North Mankato should be aware of snow clearing this morning. Officials are asking residents not to park on the following streets:. The 100 to 200 blocks of Belgrade Ave. 300 to 400 blocks of Range St. And the 300 - 400...
KEYC
Food Friday brings us to Farmer’s Daughters Kitchen in Blue Earth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today we feature a really neat spot in the city of Blue Earth. Wherever you are, you’ll find it’s worth the drive to check out the Farmer’s Daughters. The Farmer’s Daughters Kitchen is located at 1430 Giant Drive in Blue Earth.
KEYC
Blue Earth County’s Veteran Services office expands in Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Veteran Services now offers office hours at the Lake Crystal city hall. The goal of the partnership is to offer easy access to a Veteran Services officer outside the Mankato area. Starting Jan. 10, appointments will be offered the second Tuesday of...
KEYC
The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
KEYC
A registered offender has a new address in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
KEYC
Monarch Healthcare Management will give a significant bonus to over 4,500 healthcare workers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monarch Healthcare Management, a nursing facility and assisted living company, announced that over 4,500 employees could receive up to $10,000 dollars per year, for the next 10 years. “Everyone’s offering sign on bonuses, but my employees kept asking me what are you doing for me? You’re...
KEYC
Waseca is among 10 projects in the state receiving funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca awarded just over $102,000 in cleanup funding for a nearly 4.5 acre site contaminated with chlorinated solvents. The site had been used for metal fabrication and machining. The existing 81,000 square-foot building will be renovated for a truck maintenance and warehousing company.
