Mankato, MN

KEYC

West falls to Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets girls hockey team lost 2-0 to Winona at home Saturday. The Scarlets will be on the road Tuesday at Fairmont.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

LCWM takes down BEA for 8th win of season

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial boys’ basketball team (8-1) defeated Blue Earth Area (7-2) by a 69-47 final on Saturday. The Knights were guided by a 25-point performance from senior Zack Wells, as well as Jack Brockmann who had four blocks in the win.
BLUE EARTH, MN
KEYC

BLC wins big over Martin Luther

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran Vikings men’s basketball team won 103-48 over Martin Luther Saturday at home. This is the second straight game in which Vikings scored 100 points. The Vikings are back in action Friday at North Central.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Weber guides MCW to 20-point win over St. Clair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin County West boys basketball program improved to .500 on the season with a 68-48 win over St. Clair on Thursday. The Mavericks were led by junior Mitchell Weber who put up 29 points in the victory.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Boulevard snow clearing in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents living in lower North Mankato should be aware of snow clearing this morning. Officials are asking residents not to park on the following streets:. The 100 to 200 blocks of Belgrade Ave. 300 to 400 blocks of Range St. And the 300 - 400...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

A registered offender has a new address in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
MANKATO, MN

