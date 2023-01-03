Damar Hamlin receives outpouring of support on social media after being hospitalized after collapse

Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Peyton Hillis, former Cleveland Browns running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning: reports
PENSACOLA, Florida — Peyton Hillis, a former NFL running back who had his best season while playing for the Cleveland Browns, reportedly was in critical condition Thursday after he saved his children from drowning. According to TMZ, Hillis was unconscious in the intensive care unit of a hospital after...
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
Watch Bills returner Nyheim Hines take opening kickoff for a touchdown in first game since Damar Hamlin emergency
The Bills’ first home game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was always going to be an emotionally charged atmosphere. But the start of the game vs. the Patriots on Sunday felt like something out of a movie. On the opening kickoff, Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned it...
While Browns preached patience with Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin expected fast progress from Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin keeps a short patience for talent. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round rookie quarterback, has led the Steelers to five wins in his last six starts and orchestrated two game-winning drives the last two weeks. Tomlin, the Steelers coach who hopes to record his 16th straight non-losing season with a win over the Browns this weekend, has been tapping his foot waiting for this version of Pickett to arrive.
Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out for the Steelers game after critical remarks
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski ruled out Jadeveon Clowney for the Browns’ season finale in Pittsburgh, as expected, and he’s likely played his last game for the Cleveland Browns after critical remarks he made on Thursday to cleveland.com in a one-on-one interview. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that...
Browns lose 28-14 to Steelers to finish 7-10 and last place in the AFC North
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Browns headed into Pittsburgh on Sunday hoping to spoil the Steelers’ playoff chances, like they did last week to the Commanders. At the very least, they hoped to sweep the Steelers and finish at 8-9, same as last season. Instead, they lost 28-14 to lift...
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home before practice after critical remarks, league source says; likely won’t face Steelers Sunday
BEREA, Ohio -- Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home by the Browns Friday and won’t practice with the team after remarks he made to cleveland.com Thursday in a one-on-one interview. He’s doubtful for Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh, and will probably be suspended for the game.
Trevor Bauer’s next stop, if there is one, won’t be Cleveland: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trevor Bauer once told me that he and his sister used to write poems to his mother. His father would make the words rhyme for them. One time a reporter from another city asked me if Bauer would talk to him about pitching. I told him Bauer would talk forever on the subject ... and he did.
Baltimore waves the white flag before kickoff: Bengals vs. Ravens quick takes
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens went into Sunday’s game against the Bengals with a roster resembling a team playing one of its preseason games. The opportunity to gain home-field advantage in the wildcard round (via a coin flip) didn’t motivate them, and their inactives reflected that. It...
Joe Mixon on NFL’s postseason seeding changes: ‘So we not following the rules no more’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t waste any time sharing his thoughts about commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement on Thursday night detailing how the NFL will handle playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bengals-Bills game. “So we not following the rules no more,”...
Jadeveon Clowney’s D-line coach: ‘He handled it the wrong way’; confirms he only played 3rd downs vs. Ravens
BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney’s defensive line coach Chris Kiffin confirmed Friday that Clowney refused to play anything but third down in the 23-20 loss to Baltimore Oct. 23, and said he didn’t like that Clowney went public with his frustrations over the season. “I was aware...
Bengals earn AFC’s No. 3 seed, will host Ravens on Wild Card Weekend
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ first round playoff opponent will look a bit familiar. By virtue of their 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday, and the Bills’ win over the Patriots, the Bengals will host next week’s Wild Card game at Paycor Stadium against the Ravens on either Saturday, Sunday or Monday. A date and time will be released later Sunday night.
Watch Deshaun Watson find David Njoku for a 10-yard touchdown vs. the Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has gotten off to a strong start in Pittsburgh and it paid off in the first points of the day for the Browns on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Watson capped off a 10-play, 71-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku to give the Browns a 7-0 lead.
