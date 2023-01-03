CORALVILLE – For the first time in the storied history of City High and West High basketball, the talented rivals were set to do battle inside Xtream Arena. The ladies took center stage first, where the No. 12 ranked West High Trojans took down the City High Little Hawks after a terrific third quarter propelled them to the 58-43 victory.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO