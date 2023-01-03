Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
School Choice Returns to the Floor of the Iowa Legislature
On Monday, the 2023 Iowa legislature will convene, and Governor Kim Reynolds has made it clear she’ll ask lawmakers to pass what she calls “school choice.”. Reynolds said during an online forum in December. Over the past two years, Reynolds has proposed a limited number of state scholarships for parents who enroll their child in a private school, but she’s now calling for every parent to be able to get state money to cover private school expenses for their child.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa Democrats plan to fight Republican priorities in upcoming legislative session
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats said they would push back against what they called the “radical ideas” of the Republican majority when the Iowa Legislature convenes for the 2023 session on Monday. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, of Coralville, and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, of...
Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office
In her first week in office, Attorney General Brenna Bird took action consistent with her campaign promises to change tack on litigating administrative actions by President Joe Biden and seeking to reinstate Iowa’s restrictive abortion legislation. It was an about-face from the stances taken by her predecessor, Democrat Tom Miller, who held the post for […] The post Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com
Reynolds Expected To Highlight Tax Cut Success And Outline GOP’s Agenda For 2023 During Tuesday’s Condition Of The State Address
Pictured: Gov. Reynolds during her 2022 Condition of the State Address. The 2023 Iowa Legislative Session begins tomorrow (Monday), and the annual Condition of the State address is slated for Tuesday evening. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the legislature and Iowa citizens from the Iowa Capitol starting at 6 p.m. The address will be live-streamed via the Governor’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The GOP strengthened their majorities in the Iowa House and Senate following the Nov. 2022 elections. Reynolds is expected to highlight the state’s strong fiscal position and outline the party’s plan to overhaul the Iowa property tax system, reconfigure education funding to follow students instead of schools, and more. Links to where the Condition of the State will be broadcast are included below.
KCCI.com
Editorial: We encourage Republican lawmakers to use their majority position to tackle Iowa's biggest issues
DES MOINES, Iowa — Next week, the Iowa Legislature will gavel in the 2023 legislative session. Following the fall elections, there will be some new faces and new opportunities. Iowa Republicans increased their majorities in both the House and Senate. And with great power comes great responsibility. The natural...
We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa
All our friends say they’re having a hard time finding people to fill good jobs. Mike Franken said it was one of the first things he heard while campaigning for the U.S. Senate last fall. It is a common lament in Iowa community newspaper circles — small towns have an increasingly difficult time recruiting young […] The post We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for ease of transportation of fuel for heating
(Des Moines) Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of heating and motor fuels. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2023. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural, and commercial heating purposes.
This Iowa GOP ‘trifecta’ drops the ball with vets
In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party — until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt the party. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such inaction in the days leading up to Christmas. The example involves military veterans, a highly […] The post This Iowa GOP ‘trifecta’ drops the ball with vets appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Big change coming for 2 state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa — A big change is coming this year for two state departments: the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services will become one. The upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday will finalize the merger. The change will give the entity a new name: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The idea is to leverage resources that can better serve Iowans.
KIMT
Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts
DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
KCCI.com
Iowa voters express frustration over political battle for speaker of the house
GREENFIELD, Iowa — After more than a dozen votes in Congress have failed to secure a new speaker, Iowa voters are expressing frustration over what some call "silly" and "selfish" battles. Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short of a majority during the 13th round of voting Friday. "I think it's...
Fewer and Fewer Farmers Are Sticking With Iowa’s Hemp Program
In 2020, farmers in Iowa were given the opportunity to grow industrial hemp again after a 70-year hiatus… but it hasn’t been making as much headway as people thought it would. According to Lane Kozel with the Iowa Department of Agriculture, the number of hemp growers in the...
loganwoodbine.com
3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging
DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
mystar106.com
Iowa businesses urge employees & customers to report human trafficking
DES MOINES — January is human trafficking awareness month and more than 600 Iowa businesses and industry groups are now part of an initiative aimed at identifying and responding to human trafficking in the state. Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking was launched a year ago. Secretary of State Paul Pate...
KCRG.com
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
DNR reaches goal of 100,000 deer harvested
(State) Iowa’s Deer Harvest has surpassed 100,000. With a few days left in the season the count is at 100,660. Here’s Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR. “We broke that 100,000 mark already and still some more deer hunting available. It looks like another good year for deer hunters in the state of Iowa. We’ve been on a pretty good streak of harvesting more than 100,000 deer.”
Comments / 1