UPDATE 1/1/2023 3:30 p.m.: Cash Christensen has been taken into custody. This Alert has been canceled. The juveniles that were with Christensen initially have been located safely. Original Post: The Seward Police Department is currently looking for 44-year-old Seward resident Cash Christensen on multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Christensen was...

SEWARD, AK ・ 7 DAYS AGO