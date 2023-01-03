ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Grande, CA

Comments / 13

tired of your shit
5d ago

Doesn't matter, the sheriff will ignore everything. They took out a friend's car and another friends business in yermo because the sherrif lost control at 100+ ..... still nothing but the run around for the victims.

Reply
4
Carla Sanchez
5d ago

I’m sure his family will blame the Sheriff’s Department. He seems like an upstanding, drive the speed limit and obey all laws kinda guy.

Reply(2)
5
estas bien nalgona
5d ago

that deputy didn't make the stop sign. It happen all the time, all cops take either red lights or stop sign

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in freeway crash in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A 48-year-old Pomona man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona before sunrise Thursday. The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified as Anthony Cesena...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – A pedestrian died Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in West Covina. The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Valley Boulevard between Clubhouse Drive and Sentous Avenue, said West Covina police Lt. B. Daniel. Additional details were not available pending an investigation that...
WEST COVINA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Arrowhead Junction, CA: Crash involving an overturned vehicle and another vehicle along Goffs Road just west of U.S. Route 95.

Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information):. Arrowhead Junction, California: A crash involving an overturned vehicle and another vehicle has occurred along Goffs Road just west of U.S. Route 95. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. PT on Friday, January 6th, 2023 approximately 5.2 miles...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsmirror.net

Shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station

Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, there was a shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station. Law enforcement have the area taped off since it is an active investigation. According to a statement from YPD, "Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway, no additional threats or suspects outstanding. Detectives en route, news release to follow when additional info is available."
YUCAIPA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga

An 84-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred at about 10:47 a.m. in the 9500 block of Hamilton Street, when the pedestrian was walking on the north sidewalk as a resident was in the process of backing out of her driveway.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

At Least One Killed on Rain-Drenched I-10 Freeway in Pomona

POMONA - All lanes of the east I-10 freeway at Kellogg Drive remain closed after at least one person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning. First responders were dispatched to the crash around 5:15 a.m. January 5. The crash involved a silver sedan that possibly hit the center divider. A semi hauling a trailer was also likely involved, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.
POMONA, CA
knewsradio.com

Dog Rescued After Owner Throws Him Over A Fence

Dumped dog in Riverside County. Photo from Riv Co Animal Svcs DEpt. Riverside County Animal Services is seeking an arrest warrant for a man suspected of willfully abandoning a dog at a cell phone tower. A man was captured on video surveillance footage picking up a dog and hurling it...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Riverside County deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete; two deputies injured during incident

Riverside county deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Tuesday, after he struck one with the weapon during a barricade situation. According to a press release from Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto after receiving reports of a domestic dispute at a residence in the are. "The female reported her boyfriend was behaving erratically and armed with a machete," the release said. "The female was able to escape from the residence, however, the suspect prevented her 12-year-old child from leaving with her."The suspect is said...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy