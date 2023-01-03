ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China's big consumer market isn't rebounding to pre-pandemic levels just yet

About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y prices in China for second time in 3 months

Tesla cut car prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, deepening its discounts in the world's largest auto market as competition picks up and the demand outlook darkens. The latest cut, along with a reduction in October as well as various incentives that...
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries

Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns. Brent futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $78.57 a barrel,...
McDonald's plans reorganization, job cuts as it accelerates restaurant openings

McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. The fast-food giant...
Automakers are cautiously optimistic for a 2023 rebound after worst new vehicle sales in more than a decade

DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
Asia-Pacific markets rise as China reopens borders with Hong Kong

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.45% at the open of the first day of trade following the reopening....
Samsung estimates quarterly profit sank to 8-year low on demand slump

Samsung Electronics flagged on Friday its quarterly profit tumbled to an eight-year low as a weakening global economy hammered memory chip prices and curbed demand for electronic devices. Rising global interest rates and cost of living have dampened demand for smartphones and other devices that Samsung makes and also for...
UK stock funds lost a record $10 billion last year, new research shows

LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
Why a strong U.S. dollar is bad for 'the rest of the world'

The U.S. dollar is the world's dominant currency and plays a key role in global trade. While that may seem like good news to Americans, it's bad news for much of the world. "So here's the paradox. The rest of the world despises how dominant the dollar is, yet they go to the U.S. dollar, because there really isn't much of an alternative," said Eswar Prasad, an economist at the Brookings Institution and professor and Cornell University.
CNBC Exclusive: Eisai U.S. CEO on Alzheimer's drug approval

CNBC's Meg Tirrell talks to Ivan Cheung, Eisai U.S. CEO on the company's Alzheimer's drug receiving approval from the FDA today. With CNBC's Tyler Mathisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
Why the aircraft paint industry is worth $18 billion

The average cost to paint a commercial airliner falls between $175,000 to $200,000, according to Dean Baldwin Painting, a 57-year-old aircraft painting company based in Macon, Ga. It services some of the world's biggest airlines, such as United, Delta and JetBlue. The painting process involves over 90 gallons of paint and multiple engineers and painters. The global commercial aviation aircraft paint market was estimated at $18.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $65 billion by 2027.
Southwest Airlines forecasts loss after mass cancellations

Southwest Airlines said on Friday it expects to post a loss in the fourth quarter after it canceled over 16,700 flights between Christmas and New Year's Eve due to a tech meltdown. The mass cancellations during the peak season for U.S. airlines will result in a pre-tax hit of $725...

