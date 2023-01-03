Read full article on original website
CNBC
China's big consumer market isn't rebounding to pre-pandemic levels just yet
About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
CNBC
Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y prices in China for second time in 3 months
Tesla cut car prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, deepening its discounts in the world's largest auto market as competition picks up and the demand outlook darkens. The latest cut, along with a reduction in October as well as various incentives that...
CNBC
China's big cities are starting to look past Covid, while rural areas brace for infections
China will likely be able to live with Covid-19 by the end of March, based on how quickly people have returned to the streets, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. Chongqing, Guangzhou and the resort city of Sanya have announced in the last few days that the worst...
CNBC
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
CNBC
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns. Brent futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $78.57 a barrel,...
CNBC
European markets clock best week since November as investors digest U.S. jobs report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. All sectors were in the green. Basic resources led gains with a 2.5% rise, as chemicals and energy stocks both rose around 1.9%. Inflation in the euro zone dropped...
CNBC
McDonald's plans reorganization, job cuts as it accelerates restaurant openings
McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. The fast-food giant...
CNBC
Automakers are cautiously optimistic for a 2023 rebound after worst new vehicle sales in more than a decade
DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets rise as China reopens borders with Hong Kong
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.45% at the open of the first day of trade following the reopening....
CNBC
Samsung estimates quarterly profit sank to 8-year low on demand slump
Samsung Electronics flagged on Friday its quarterly profit tumbled to an eight-year low as a weakening global economy hammered memory chip prices and curbed demand for electronic devices. Rising global interest rates and cost of living have dampened demand for smartphones and other devices that Samsung makes and also for...
CNBC
What Apple, Google and other Big Tech companies are paying, based on new salary transparency data
It just got a lot easier to see how much some of the biggest tech companies in the world pay, thanks to a rollout of new salary transparency laws across the country. As of Jan. 1, California and Washington joined New York City and Colorado in legally requiring employers to post salary ranges on their job ads.
CNBC
Omicron XBB.1.5 is rising in U.S. though revised CDC data shows slower increase than previously reported
XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced Covid cases nationally for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% for the week end Dec. 31. The World Health Organization has described XBB.1.5 as the most transmissible version of Covid yet. Scientists say XBB.1.5 has a mutation that makes it bind to...
CNBC
UK stock funds lost a record $10 billion last year, new research shows
LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
CNBC
Why a strong U.S. dollar is bad for 'the rest of the world'
The U.S. dollar is the world's dominant currency and plays a key role in global trade. While that may seem like good news to Americans, it's bad news for much of the world. "So here's the paradox. The rest of the world despises how dominant the dollar is, yet they go to the U.S. dollar, because there really isn't much of an alternative," said Eswar Prasad, an economist at the Brookings Institution and professor and Cornell University.
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: Eisai U.S. CEO on Alzheimer's drug approval
CNBC's Meg Tirrell talks to Ivan Cheung, Eisai U.S. CEO on the company's Alzheimer's drug receiving approval from the FDA today. With CNBC's Tyler Mathisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Why the aircraft paint industry is worth $18 billion
The average cost to paint a commercial airliner falls between $175,000 to $200,000, according to Dean Baldwin Painting, a 57-year-old aircraft painting company based in Macon, Ga. It services some of the world's biggest airlines, such as United, Delta and JetBlue. The painting process involves over 90 gallons of paint and multiple engineers and painters. The global commercial aviation aircraft paint market was estimated at $18.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $65 billion by 2027.
CNBC
2022 was the worst-ever year for U.S. bonds. How to position your portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
CNBC
Southwest Airlines forecasts loss after mass cancellations
Southwest Airlines said on Friday it expects to post a loss in the fourth quarter after it canceled over 16,700 flights between Christmas and New Year's Eve due to a tech meltdown. The mass cancellations during the peak season for U.S. airlines will result in a pre-tax hit of $725...
CNBC
It costs over $200,000 to paint a plane — here's a look into the $18 billion aircraft paint industry
Commercial aircraft are generally expensive to manufacture, operate, maintain and fly, but not many think about the cost that goes into painting one. The average cost to paint a plane falls between $175,000 and $200,000, according to the company. "The safety, the compliance, the environment, the manpower, the training —...
