The U.S. dollar is the world's dominant currency and plays a key role in global trade. While that may seem like good news to Americans, it's bad news for much of the world. "So here's the paradox. The rest of the world despises how dominant the dollar is, yet they go to the U.S. dollar, because there really isn't much of an alternative," said Eswar Prasad, an economist at the Brookings Institution and professor and Cornell University.

2 HOURS AGO