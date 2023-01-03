SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest hockey team had plenty of offense Saturday, but Onalaska had a tad more as the Hilltoppers edged out the Evergreens 9-4. Onalaska led 2-0 after the first period and from there the floodgates opened. There were plenty of chances for the Evergreens, but Onalaska capitalized on a few more to get the victory.

