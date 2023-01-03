Read full article on original website
WSAW
D.C. Everest hockey drops high-scoring affair to Onalaska
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest hockey team had plenty of offense Saturday, but Onalaska had a tad more as the Hilltoppers edged out the Evergreens 9-4. Onalaska led 2-0 after the first period and from there the floodgates opened. There were plenty of chances for the Evergreens, but Onalaska capitalized on a few more to get the victory.
WSAW
Wausau West’s White tops 1,000 points, four area basketball teams victorious in Jan. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s Lexie White topped 1,000 career points on Friday as Wausau West girls basketball toppled D.C. Everest. Lakeland Union girls basketball also won, along with D.C. Everest and Medford boys. Lexie White entered the night three points away from 1,000 in her career, and...
WSAW
Wausau East students welcomed back with surprise honor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the members of Wausau East as part of the Northwoods Band as they performed in front of millions during the Rose Bowl Parade. Thursday, the school hosted a surprise pep rally for the Wausau East students as they replayed videos...
WSAW
UWSP Upward Bound Program expanding to prepare more area students for college
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A free and engaging college-prep program at UW-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who may be the first in their families interested in attending college. The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft,...
WSAW
Langlade County opening Zone A snowmobile trails Saturday
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Forestry and Recreation Department announced they are opening the northern unit, Zone A of the Langlade County snowmobile trail system is scheduled to open on Jan. 7 at 6 a.m. The trails between intersections 49 and 58, and intersections 21B and 22B, will...
WSAW
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander. On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
WSAW
Public Works in constant battle with potholes littering city streets
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a yearly struggle for the City of Wausau’s Public Works Department to keep up with the damage weather causes to city streets. “Usually when winter starts you can get away with a good two weeks to maybe a month into it before you really start getting potholes,” said Public Works Supervisor Kevin Koester.
WSAW
‘Be Kind Be Nice’: Mercer women share unique bond in spreading kindness towards others
MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - For Joy Kohegyi and Megan Geyen, kindness is key. “Far too often in life, things could get chaotic. And it takes this much to be kind and be nice, and that’s Megan’s message to people,” says Kohegyi. “Be a buddy, not a bully,”...
WSAW
Lumber prices drop to pre-pandemic level, but local businesses uncertain about new year outlook
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Modern Builders saw their lumber reach as high as a 400% increase in prices. But, that didn’t stop customers. “It was an adverse effect,” said Modern Buildings Owner Tim Witzeling. “You would think it would slow things down, but it didn’t.”
WSAW
Buddy Check 7: Importance of colon cancer screenings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. However, colon cancer can be prevented if it’s caught in time. The American Cancer Society recommends anyone 45 years or older get a colonoscopy. “This...
