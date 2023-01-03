ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle River, WI

WSAW

D.C. Everest hockey drops high-scoring affair to Onalaska

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest hockey team had plenty of offense Saturday, but Onalaska had a tad more as the Hilltoppers edged out the Evergreens 9-4. Onalaska led 2-0 after the first period and from there the floodgates opened. There were plenty of chances for the Evergreens, but Onalaska capitalized on a few more to get the victory.
ONALASKA, WI
WSAW

Wausau East students welcomed back with surprise honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the members of Wausau East as part of the Northwoods Band as they performed in front of millions during the Rose Bowl Parade. Thursday, the school hosted a surprise pep rally for the Wausau East students as they replayed videos...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Langlade County opening Zone A snowmobile trails Saturday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Forestry and Recreation Department announced they are opening the northern unit, Zone A of the Langlade County snowmobile trail system is scheduled to open on Jan. 7 at 6 a.m. The trails between intersections 49 and 58, and intersections 21B and 22B, will...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander. On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Public Works in constant battle with potholes littering city streets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a yearly struggle for the City of Wausau’s Public Works Department to keep up with the damage weather causes to city streets. “Usually when winter starts you can get away with a good two weeks to maybe a month into it before you really start getting potholes,” said Public Works Supervisor Kevin Koester.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Buddy Check 7: Importance of colon cancer screenings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. However, colon cancer can be prevented if it’s caught in time. The American Cancer Society recommends anyone 45 years or older get a colonoscopy. “This...
WAUSAU, WI

