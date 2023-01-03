Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin needs CPR on field after terrifying injury, MNF temporarily suspended [UPDATED]
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had CPR administered on the field after collapsing following a tackle against the Bengals, causing the game to be suspended. There is no worse scene in sports than a player being down on the field and in medical distress. Unfortunately, that was the scene on...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
NFL: Bengals will play Week 18 game vs. Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, six days after Damar Hamlin emergency
The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to play as scheduled in Week 18. The Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will take place six days after the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati. He was taken to the ICU and showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the Bills announced.
WLWT 5
Fans can now place bets as Bengals get ready to take on Bills in Monday Night Football
Fans will be watching the big Monday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, and now that sports betting is legal in the state, they can also bet on it. Entering Monday night, the Bengals and Bills couldn't be hotter: The Bengals have won seven consecutive games,...
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Damar Hamlin ‘has shown remarkable improvement,’ Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin “has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after collapsing on the field during a game Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, team officials said Thursday in a statement. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,”...
Popculture
Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.
‘We the big dog’: Bengals’ Joe Mixon sends message ahead of showdown with Bills
Bengals running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Tyler Boyd had things to say about the Bills before Monday night's showdown.
PFT suggests Bills vs. Bengals headed for 'no contest' status
The NFL continues to weigh options when it comes to the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. A writeup from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday night suggests the league has started to lean toward declaring the game a “no contest” and basing playoff seeding on Week 18 results.
Vipers, Renegades to kick off XFL season on Feb. 18
The Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades will open the XFL’s 2023 season on Feb. 18, just six days after the
Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk put on long-term injured reserve
The Bruins have put forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve with hand and lower-body injuries.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
thecomeback.com
Insider confirms NFL wanted to resume ‘MNF’ game, players refused
Despite claims to the contrary, the NFL reportedly wanted to continue Monday night’s game after the terrible incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field in the first quarter, followed by rescue efforts that included CPR and the use of a defibrillator, the NFL wanted to resume play, according to Backstage Media’s Michael Silver. But Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players refused.
