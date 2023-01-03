Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will get a piece of $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. However, the state is asking residents to help make sure that everyone gets the right coverage. All you need is your phone or computer. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Gas company wants rate hike, public hearing scheduled
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas customers who get natural gas from Atmos Energy will have the chance to be heard over a proposed rate hike. The Kansas Corporation Commission says Atmos Energy’s proposed rate hike would cost residential customers with average usage an additional $5.60 a month, an increase of 6.4%.
fourstateshomepage.com
KS Gov. appoints Tod Michael Davis of Iola to 31st Judicial District Judgeship
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Tod Michael Davis of Iola, Kansas, to a judgeship position in the 31st Judicial District. Davis currently serves as a Magistrate Judge for the 31st District. Davis is a member of the Kansas Bar Association, Allen County Bar Association, and the Neosho...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas will get $45.3 million in opioid addiction settlement
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is getting more money to help fight substance abuse after settlements with two pharmaceutical companies. On Friday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that his office has secured at least $28.4 million in a legal settlement with Teva and at least $16.9 in a legal settlement with Allergan over opioid epidemic allegations.
fourstateshomepage.com
Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving other Jones’ attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri troopers work to raise awareness about human trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway patrol is working to raise awareness about human trafficking. The patrol will work to educate truck drivers, officers, and members of the public about the problem, and signs that it may be happening in communities across the state. The initiative will also tell people what to do if they think they are witnessing human trafficking.
fourstateshomepage.com
Organic farm providing hydroponic farms to KS schools appoints new executive director
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Earlier this week a local organic farm, Community Green Farms, welcomed Pittsburg native Matt O’Malley as their new executive director. Community Green Farms partners with Leafy Green Farms to provide hydroponic farming stations to schools throughout southeast Kansas. In their farm-to-school initiative, they plan to put farms in 10 schools. Pittsburg High School received the first hydroponic farming station.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest MO organization releases 2022 numbers for drug captures and arrests
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— With the start of a new year – the local drug task is looking back at 2022 filled with seizures and arrests. “This year was a very busy year,” said Sloan Rowland, ODET Board Chair. Southwest Missouri saw methamphetamine as one of the top drugs...
fourstateshomepage.com
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, $1M lottery prize just months apart
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman from North Carolina has doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, told lottery officials....
fourstateshomepage.com
Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Winless last year for the first time in his young career, Collin Morikawa is playing as though he wants to put that behind him quickly. Morikawa was dialed in with his irons early and took advantage of some of the scoring holes late in his second round Friday for a 7-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
