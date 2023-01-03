Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
HRECC reports slight increase in holiday calls for service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season often brings an increase in emergency service calls. In Harrisonburg, there was not much of an increase in total calls over the holidays but calls for fire and rescue service were up. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank holds market at Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Blue Ridge Area Food Bank teamed up with Harrisonburg High School for their “Good Food School Market”. It’s a farmer’s market-style event where students, their families, staff, faculty, and the community can get fresh produce and shelf-sustainable food items for free. They say...
WHSV
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
WHSV
Harrisonburg business owner speaks on the importance of shopping small year round
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are intentional about shopping at locally-owned businesses during the holidays, but business owners say shopping small should carry on throughout the year. Irina Dovganetskiy is the owner of withSimplicity, a cosmetics store in Harrisonburg. She said the holidays are not only a time to...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Rescue Squad reaches milestone for 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad hit a milestone for 2022. The rescue squad reached over 10,000 calls in 2022 which is a new record for them. Gregory Cassis, chief of the rescue squad, said part of the reason why they have received more calls is because of the gradual increase in population. He said about 15 years ago, they were only responding to half the number of calls. This is significant because all members of the rescue squad are just volunteers.
WHSV
Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
WHSV
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
WHSV
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
WHSV
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
WHSV
Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
WHSV
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail that would be built on nearly 50 miles of an old Norfolk Southern rail corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership has secured state and national...
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
WHSV
FDA approves new drug to slow progression of Alzheimer’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -On Friday, the FDA approved the newest drug to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia. This was an accelerated approval of Leqembi. This is the second drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease that has been FDA-approved. “It reduces the amount of plaque in the brain thus reducing the...
WHSV
History is being unearthed at Fort Harrison
Dayton, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison in Dayton is one of the oldest structures still standing in the region, and work is being done to learn more about the history of the fort and the local area. Having been built in 1749, a lot of history has passed and the...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 6
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school basketball games on Friday, January 6.
WHSV
Sun Belt releases JMU football cross-divisional opponents for 2023 season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, the Sun Belt released its list of cross-divisional opponents for the 2023 football season. James Madison will host App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, and South Alabama. The Dukes will head on the road to play Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall and Troy. The...
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball powers past Southern Miss 63-54, stays unbeaten in Sun Belt play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball grabbed its eighth consecutive road win with a 63-54 victory over Southern Miss. The Dukes now boast a 14-2 overall record, including a 4-0 mark in their first season in the Sun Belt. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing eight boards. Jefferson now has 1504 career points, breaking into the top ten all-time scorers for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova added 18 points while Jamia Hazell had ten points and pulled down six boards.
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball falls to App State 71-62, drops to 2-2 in Sun Belt play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball came up short against App State 71-62, dropping its second consecutive home game during the Sun Belt Conference slate. The Dukes fall to 11-6 and 2-2 in conference play. Terrence Edwards led the Dukes with 17 points while pulling down five...
Comments / 0