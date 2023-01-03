ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

HRECC reports slight increase in holiday calls for service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season often brings an increase in emergency service calls. In Harrisonburg, there was not much of an increase in total calls over the holidays but calls for fire and rescue service were up. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire...
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank holds market at Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Blue Ridge Area Food Bank teamed up with Harrisonburg High School for their “Good Food School Market”. It’s a farmer’s market-style event where students, their families, staff, faculty, and the community can get fresh produce and shelf-sustainable food items for free. They say...
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
Harrisonburg Rescue Squad reaches milestone for 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad hit a milestone for 2022. The rescue squad reached over 10,000 calls in 2022 which is a new record for them. Gregory Cassis, chief of the rescue squad, said part of the reason why they have received more calls is because of the gradual increase in population. He said about 15 years ago, they were only responding to half the number of calls. This is significant because all members of the rescue squad are just volunteers.
Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
Two dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
WWI cabin finds home in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
FDA approves new drug to slow progression of Alzheimer’s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -On Friday, the FDA approved the newest drug to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia. This was an accelerated approval of Leqembi. This is the second drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease that has been FDA-approved. “It reduces the amount of plaque in the brain thus reducing the...
History is being unearthed at Fort Harrison

Dayton, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison in Dayton is one of the oldest structures still standing in the region, and work is being done to learn more about the history of the fort and the local area. Having been built in 1749, a lot of history has passed and the...
JMU women’s basketball powers past Southern Miss 63-54, stays unbeaten in Sun Belt play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball grabbed its eighth consecutive road win with a 63-54 victory over Southern Miss. The Dukes now boast a 14-2 overall record, including a 4-0 mark in their first season in the Sun Belt. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing eight boards. Jefferson now has 1504 career points, breaking into the top ten all-time scorers for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova added 18 points while Jamia Hazell had ten points and pulled down six boards.
HARRISONBURG, VA

