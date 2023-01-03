Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Is Venus Williams retiring? End is near for tennis legend after Australian Open withdrawal
Questions have been asked about whether Venus Williams is close to retirement after the tennis legend withdrew from Australian Open 2023. The seven-time Grand Slam winner, who is currently ranked 1003, had been given a wildcard to Melbourne Park to participate for the 22nd time. The Sporting News has all...
Sporting News
What are the Australian Open ballkids wearing this year? Ralph Lauren behind new 2023 uniforms
When it comes to Australian Open, a lot of us suddenly turn into fashion experts. Aside from watching the actual tennis, rating and slating the outfits of players and officials is all part of the annual spectacle at Melbourne Park. Ralph Lauren have revealed their 2023 Australian Open range, introducing...
Sporting News
Why is Ryan Papenhuyzen the latest NRL star to seek out the specialist who treats knee injuries like a brain injury?
Melbourne Storm talisman Ryan Papenhuyzen followed in the footsteps of two other elite NRL fullbacks, who have recently suffered long-term or persistent injury issues, by travelling to Philadelphia this week to work with the world-renowned Bill Knowles. The American has gained a reputation for helping to guide athletes back to...
Sporting News
Adelaide defender and former pick 6 Fischer McAsey steps away from AFL
Adelaide youngster Fischer McAsey has stepped away from the AFL after revealing he has "lost a lot of the enjoyment" for the game. McAsey was granted personal leave from the club in November so he could remain in Melbourne with his family and won't be returning when his teammates do.
Comments / 0