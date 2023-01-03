ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Adelaide defender and former pick 6 Fischer McAsey steps away from AFL

Adelaide youngster Fischer McAsey has stepped away from the AFL after revealing he has "lost a lot of the enjoyment" for the game. McAsey was granted personal leave from the club in November so he could remain in Melbourne with his family and won't be returning when his teammates do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy