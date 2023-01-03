ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball: Class B action returns for the first time in 2023

By Phil Benotti
 5 days ago

The Class B Basketball season played their first games of the new calendar year, including a cross-region match-up between ranked Central McLean and Our Redeemer’s.

Class B Basketball Scores:

Girls: #5 Central McLean 53 Our Redeemer’s 38 Final
Girls: Wilton-Wing 25 Beulah 63 Final
Girls: #1 Kenmare-Bowbells 57 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 26 Final
Boys: #7 Bishop Ryan 80 Dunseith 70 Final
KX News

