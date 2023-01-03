Basketball: Class B action returns for the first time in 2023
The Class B Basketball season played their first games of the new calendar year, including a cross-region match-up between ranked Central McLean and Our Redeemer’s.
Class B Basketball Scores:
|Girls:
|#5 Central McLean
|53
|Our Redeemer’s
|38
|Final
|Girls:
|Wilton-Wing
|25
|Beulah
|63
|Final
|Girls:
|#1 Kenmare-Bowbells
|57
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|26
|Final
|Boys:
|#7 Bishop Ryan
|80
|Dunseith
|70
|Final
