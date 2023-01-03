ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Missouri Southern Wins Four in a Row as They Defeat Pitt State in Boschee’s Return to MSSU

By Chaz Wright
 5 days ago

In Jeff Boschee’s return to Missouri Southern, the Lions go on to defeat the Gorillas 84-63.

The Lions has 5 guys in double figures tonight. Winston Dessesow led the way in scoring with 18 points. He shot 4-6 from deep.

Also contributing was Christian Bundy who added 16 points, Sam Thompson had 14, Vinson Sigmon Jr added 11 and Avery Taggart finished with 11.

After the game was tied at 9-9 with 16 minutes to go in the first half, the Lions never trailed and maintained the lead for the rest of the game.

The Lions have now won 4 in a row. They are 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.

They will now hit the road for the next two games where they will face Fort Hays State on Thursday and Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

