Arkadelphia, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Dierks man dies in Howard County wreck

One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Thursday, Jan. 6

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
mysaline.com

Man burgles buggy full of beer; Police seeking suspect

The Benton Police Department (BNPD) is looking for a male suspect related to a recent shoplifting incident. In a statement, BNPD said on December 29, 2022, this subject entered the Kroger Marketplace store located at 20820 Interstate 30, and stole several cases of beer. If you recognize him or have...
BENTON, AR
arkadelphian.com

Indictments detail allegations against rapist’s relatives

Recently filed affidavits have revealed that family members apparently were aware of now-convicted pedophile Barry Walker’s activities with underage girls for some time before his arrest in June 2022. Walker, a former doctor and Glenwood businessman, was sentenced to 39 life sentences for sexually molesting and raping 31 girls...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Drugs, Drinking, and Burgling in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01062023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
THV11

'He will be missed': Bryant Police Department mourns fallen officer

BENTON, Ark. — On Thursday evening, the Bryant Police Department announced the passing of one of its officers. Detective Tracy Gay passed away unexpectedly on January 4. He dedicated more than three decades of his life to law enforcement. Det. Gay joined the Saline County Sheriff's Office in 1993...
BRYANT, AR
mysaline.com

Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st

A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Interstate collision near Gurdon kills driver, injures passenger

A collision on Interstate 30 near a highway crossover north of Gurdon about 4:57 p.m. Tuesday took the life of a Washington man and injured a passenger. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2005 Freightliner was on the inside westbound lane of I-30, and a 2020 International van was traveling beside it in the outside lane.
GURDON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Howard County rollover kills TexARKana man

One TexARKana man was killed and another was injured when the truck in which they were riding overturned in Saratoga (Howard County) about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a northbound Ford F-250 was being driven on Arkansas 355. The operator lost control and the vehicle rolled over.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January

There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia

MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas

Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
