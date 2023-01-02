ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Pride announces new business alliance

READING, Pa. – Reading Pride Celebration announced Monday the launch of its new Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance. The program will partner with LGBTQ+ and ally businesses to promote opportunities for entrepreneurship, economic growth and success in the LGBTQ+ community and countywide. The alliance is an expansion of the 2014's...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Church Co-Hosts Human Trafficking Talk

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – As part of its observance of January 2022 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Collegeville retailer and non-profit organization Worthwhile Wear will present a conversation about the effects of and healing after trauma. It is scheduled for Saturday (Jan. 7) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at NEXT Community Church, 2024 Cressman Rd., and features Worthwhile Wear Founder Dan Emr.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location

READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County CYS offering thousands to new case workers

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Children and Youth Services play a critical role in the community by focusing on children's safety. "We're talking about kids who may be subject to child abuse or the ill effects of family dysfunction," said Ray D'Agostino, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. "These caseworkers are essential to help the future, which is our children."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade

PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
PALMYRA, PA
Daily Voice

Students Sing Praises Of Blue Mountain Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers

A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation. While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator Catcher — tells Daily Voice the teacher was featured in this video that identifies him simply as "Christopher."
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Temple News

Temple vice president of student affairs dies

Theresa Powell, vice president of student affairs, died suddenly Monday night in her home state of Texas, wrote President Jason Wingard and Provost Gregory Mandel in an announcement to the Temple community Tuesday night. “A tragedy like this is an unfortunate reminder of how fragile life can be,” Wingard and...
TEMPLE, PA
Berks Weekly

United Way grant opportunities focus on early grade reading and community building

United Way of Berks County is announcing two grant opportunities, with proposals accepted as the new year begins. The organization’s Summer Learning Grants support learning experiences to help kids remain connected to literacy and learning during summer break and LIVE UNITED grants offer opportunities to smaller, grass-roots organizations to receive support for community building and community engagement efforts.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Panda Express Building Restaurant at Upland Square

WEST POTTSGROVE PA – Panda Express, a nationally franchised restaurant that describes itself as offering “Chinese flavors with American tastes,” is building a new store at the Upland Square shopping center, Upland Square Drive. Its shell went up quickly during the past week, and workers were busy...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donna Reed interested in becoming Reading City Council president

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council agreed Tuesday night to proceed with a vote next week to fill the vacant position of council president. The seat became vacant Dec. 31 with the resignation of newly sworn-in state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz. Councilwoman Donna Reed, who currently serves as vice president,...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy