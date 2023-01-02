Read full article on original website
Berks County Public Libraries promote United Nations sustainable development goals
During the first quarter of 2023, public libraries in Berks County aim to build awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the small changes the public can make to promote a more sustainable future. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by all United Nations Member...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Pride announces new business alliance
READING, Pa. – Reading Pride Celebration announced Monday the launch of its new Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance. The program will partner with LGBTQ+ and ally businesses to promote opportunities for entrepreneurship, economic growth and success in the LGBTQ+ community and countywide. The alliance is an expansion of the 2014's...
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Church Co-Hosts Human Trafficking Talk
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – As part of its observance of January 2022 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Collegeville retailer and non-profit organization Worthwhile Wear will present a conversation about the effects of and healing after trauma. It is scheduled for Saturday (Jan. 7) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at NEXT Community Church, 2024 Cressman Rd., and features Worthwhile Wear Founder Dan Emr.
WFMZ-TV Online
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location
READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
Berks History Center offering virtual Pennsylvania Dutch language classes
Berks History Center has announced a virtual eight-week course that introduces participants to the language and culture of the Pennsylvania Dutch. Multiple courses will begin the week of January 9, 2023, and conclude the week of February 27, 2023. Led by BHC Archivist, Bradley Smith, this beginner course will provide...
Comcast brings fiber-rich network to thousands more homes and businesses in Berks County
Adding to its investment in Berks County, Comcast has announced it is expanding its smart, fast and reliable fiber-rich network to more than 5,000 additional residents and dozens of businesses in Amity Township. Additionally, Comcast has started providing its full suite of services, including Xfinity residential broadband speeds up to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
Two Parks in Chester County Awarded $4.67 Million in Grants
Photo byChester County Parks + Preservation. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that two projects in Chester County that will provide scenic recreation parks have been awarded grants totaling $4.67 million, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Lancaster County CYS offering thousands to new case workers
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Children and Youth Services play a critical role in the community by focusing on children's safety. "We're talking about kids who may be subject to child abuse or the ill effects of family dysfunction," said Ray D'Agostino, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. "These caseworkers are essential to help the future, which is our children."
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade
PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
Students Sing Praises Of Blue Mountain Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation. While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator Catcher — tells Daily Voice the teacher was featured in this video that identifies him simply as "Christopher."
Temple News
Temple vice president of student affairs dies
Theresa Powell, vice president of student affairs, died suddenly Monday night in her home state of Texas, wrote President Jason Wingard and Provost Gregory Mandel in an announcement to the Temple community Tuesday night. “A tragedy like this is an unfortunate reminder of how fragile life can be,” Wingard and...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
United Way grant opportunities focus on early grade reading and community building
United Way of Berks County is announcing two grant opportunities, with proposals accepted as the new year begins. The organization’s Summer Learning Grants support learning experiences to help kids remain connected to literacy and learning during summer break and LIVE UNITED grants offer opportunities to smaller, grass-roots organizations to receive support for community building and community engagement efforts.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
sanatogapost.com
Panda Express Building Restaurant at Upland Square
WEST POTTSGROVE PA – Panda Express, a nationally franchised restaurant that describes itself as offering “Chinese flavors with American tastes,” is building a new store at the Upland Square shopping center, Upland Square Drive. Its shell went up quickly during the past week, and workers were busy...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donna Reed interested in becoming Reading City Council president
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council agreed Tuesday night to proceed with a vote next week to fill the vacant position of council president. The seat became vacant Dec. 31 with the resignation of newly sworn-in state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz. Councilwoman Donna Reed, who currently serves as vice president,...
