Minneapolis, MN

chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT

Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KELOLAND

Edwards scores 32, Minnesota defeats Portland

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, […]
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Austin Rivers’ assessment of Anthony Edwards will terrify rest of NBA

Anthony Edwards isn’t quite yet on a superstar level, but he should reach that tier sooner than later. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard is still just 21 and playing in only his third season in the NBA, and if you ask his teammate, veteran guard Austin Rivers, Edwards is the present and future alpha of the Minnesota franchise, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid earn Player of the Month honors

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Sixers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA’s Players of the Month for December, the league announced Tuesday (via Twitter). Both Doncic and Embiid are perennial All-NBA players when healthy, but December was an extraordinary month even by their lofty standards. The Mavericks,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Paolo Banchero Dunks On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

On Wednesday evening, the Orlando Magic are facing off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Orlando, Florida. During the game, 2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero threw down a massive dunk on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Banchero rolled to the basket, caught a pass from Cole Anthony, and went straight for the dunk...
ORLANDO, FL

