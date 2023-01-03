Read full article on original website
Q&A: Former Montana State QB Paul Dennehy on flag handoff to Tommy Mellott, other Sonny Holland memories
BOZEMAN — Before every Montana State home football game, a former MSU player hands the Montana flag to a current Bobcat and fellow Treasure State native. The flag bearer tradition carried extra meaning on Dec. 9. That night, MSU hosted William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the Football...
Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
Montana loses to Northern Arizona in OT, setting up pivotal game at Northern Colorado
Montana and Northern Colorado will be in a different type of pivotal showdown than was expected at the start of the season when they square off 6 p.m. Saturday. The Griz limp into Greeley, Colorado, with a 1-2 record in Big Sky play following a 75-74 overtime loss Thursday at Northern Arizona, which had lost 10 straight conference games dating back to last year. The Bears are worse off, entering with a 0-3 mark after losing 77-56 to Montana State at home.
Butte Cobras defeat Bozeman, runs win streak to three
BOZEMAN – The Butte Cobras hit the road on Saturday to take on the Bozeman Icedogs in North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) action at Haynes Pavilion. Nick Bradshaw and Patrick Crooks each had hat tricks, and Caleb Cross made the lead stand as the Cobras ended Bozeman’s six-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory.
Still a team in transition, Billings West girls run away from No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin
BILLINGS — It’d been nearly a month since the Billings West girls basketball team had played a competitive game, and the first five-plus minutes of Thursday night’s home game coming off the Christmas break against third-ranked Bozeman Gallatin seemed to bear that out. Still searching for their...
