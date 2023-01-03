Transfer portal hurts local high school recruitment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The influx of players to the transfer portal this season has hurt local football players’ recruitments.

Mosley three star cornerback, Isaac Paul was committed to play at Georgia Southern, but decommitted after receiving a call that he was no longer on scholarship because they picked up players from the portal.

Paul’s recruitment is back open and he currently has offers from many schools.

Mosley head football coach, Tommy Joe Whiddon said that he hopes the NCAA will take action over this issue.

“This is all this is all kind of just new ground that we’re having to work through,” Whiddon said. “Hopefully at some point in time, the NCAA will put some some more restrictions and restraints on transfer portal windows.”

Whiddon said they are going to have to change the ways they help their players get recruited.

“As bad as it is, I would like to think that this is something that’s not going to happen very often,” Whiddon said. “So, I feel like as kids start picking up offers and start making unofficial visits that we want to try to we want to try to commit as early as possible because we feel like the later that it gets into the season, as you can see in the college football season, guys start entering the transfer portal later in the year.”

Whiddon says he doesn’t expect the transfer portal to affect the highly recruited players.

