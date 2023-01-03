The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will meet in Week 18 in what will be the final regular season game for each team. Thanks to a strong offensive performance by the Buccaneers in Week 17 vs. the Carolina Panthers, they will be moving on to the post season, regardless of what transpires in this contest. So the top priority for the Bucs heading into this matchup with Falcons will is clear: Stay healthy.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO