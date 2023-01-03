ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Stefon Diggs OUT for Patriots Prep?

The Buffalo Bills released their injury report from Friday's practice and are looking much healthier headed into Sunday's meeting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. After having all but one player not listed as "limited" or "DNP" on Thursday, nearly every player on the injury report was listed as a full participant on Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills WATCH: Josh Allen Finds John Brown for Diving TD vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills had already built a 21-17 lead on Sunday at home against the New England Patriots after Nyheim Hines had his second kickoff return touchdown of the game in the third quarter. But once the Bills got the ball back, there were more fireworks for Buffalo during a...
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why the 49ers Defense Doesn’t Need to be Elite Every Game

The 49ers defense was extremely disappointing against the Raiders. That was a game where they should've allowed half the points they did and made the starting debut of Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham a nightmare. But Stidham and the Raiders dealt the 49ers defense a pretty bad whooping. It was one that they haven't dealt with since facing the Chiefs. They allowed the Raiders to put up 34 points, which is the second most surrendered this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Breaking Down the Week 18 Dolphins-Jets Inactive Info

There was no unxepected good news when the Miami Dolphins revealed their inactive list ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. The three players listed as doubtful joined QB Tua Tagovailoa on the inactive list, and that obviously means tackle Terron Armstead missing a second consecutive game because of various injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ryan Neal Headlines Seahawks Inactives For Week 18 vs. Rams

After not practicing at all this week due to a lingering knee injury, the Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Ryan Neal as they push for the final wild card spot in the season finale against the Rams. Neal, who will miss a third consecutive game, has been dealing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Geovonte’ Howard, Cornerback, Charlotte 49ers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs. Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP

Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for four years in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes was even on the roster. He’s in his 31st season in the NFL, and that followed a good run as a college assistant. Bottom...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gameday Preview: Bucs-Falcons to Face Off in Final Game of the Regular Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will meet in Week 18 in what will be the final regular season game for each team. Thanks to a strong offensive performance by the Buccaneers in Week 17 vs. the Carolina Panthers, they will be moving on to the post season, regardless of what transpires in this contest. So the top priority for the Bucs heading into this matchup with Falcons will is clear: Stay healthy.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Consolation Prize for Horrible Bears Season Is First Pick in Draft

View the original article to see embedded media. The final meaningless Bears game to conclude an equally meaningless season ended with a 29-13 loss to Minnesota Sunday, and while they began taking off their uniforms in the Soldier Field locker room they suddenly had meaning restored. Jordan Akins did it.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is There a Spot in Colts Organization for Jeff Saturday in 2023?

With a year to remember (in the worst ways), the Indianapolis Colts have compiled a 4-11-1 record as they head into Week 18 to finish the year against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Needless to say, interim head coach Jeff Saturday hasn’t faired well at all, going only...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

