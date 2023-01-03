Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Report: Bengals Told Game Will Resume In Ten Minutes Following Damar Hamlin Incident
CINCINNATI — Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the Bengals indeed were told to start warming back up for the Bills game following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Monday night. All of this despite, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent twice denying...
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Stefon Diggs OUT for Patriots Prep?
The Buffalo Bills released their injury report from Friday's practice and are looking much healthier headed into Sunday's meeting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. After having all but one player not listed as "limited" or "DNP" on Thursday, nearly every player on the injury report was listed as a full participant on Friday.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Bills WATCH: Josh Allen Finds John Brown for Diving TD vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills had already built a 21-17 lead on Sunday at home against the New England Patriots after Nyheim Hines had his second kickoff return touchdown of the game in the third quarter. But once the Bills got the ball back, there were more fireworks for Buffalo during a...
Why the 49ers Defense Doesn’t Need to be Elite Every Game
The 49ers defense was extremely disappointing against the Raiders. That was a game where they should've allowed half the points they did and made the starting debut of Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham a nightmare. But Stidham and the Raiders dealt the 49ers defense a pretty bad whooping. It was one that they haven't dealt with since facing the Chiefs. They allowed the Raiders to put up 34 points, which is the second most surrendered this season.
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
Breaking Down the Week 18 Dolphins-Jets Inactive Info
There was no unxepected good news when the Miami Dolphins revealed their inactive list ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. The three players listed as doubtful joined QB Tua Tagovailoa on the inactive list, and that obviously means tackle Terron Armstead missing a second consecutive game because of various injuries.
Ryan Neal Headlines Seahawks Inactives For Week 18 vs. Rams
After not practicing at all this week due to a lingering knee injury, the Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Ryan Neal as they push for the final wild card spot in the season finale against the Rams. Neal, who will miss a third consecutive game, has been dealing...
NFL Draft Profile: Geovonte’ Howard, Cornerback, Charlotte 49ers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs. Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records.
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for four years in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes was even on the roster. He’s in his 31st season in the NFL, and that followed a good run as a college assistant. Bottom...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Denies to Talk About Coaching Changes, Gives Steelers Credit for Playing Tough
Cleveland Browns finished their season with a loss on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 28-14. Following the loss and the end of the season, the Browns are likely to make changes in the off-season. "This is about today," Kevin Stefanski said about possible changes. "We'll...
Gameday Preview: Bucs-Falcons to Face Off in Final Game of the Regular Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will meet in Week 18 in what will be the final regular season game for each team. Thanks to a strong offensive performance by the Buccaneers in Week 17 vs. the Carolina Panthers, they will be moving on to the post season, regardless of what transpires in this contest. So the top priority for the Bucs heading into this matchup with Falcons will is clear: Stay healthy.
Consolation Prize for Horrible Bears Season Is First Pick in Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. The final meaningless Bears game to conclude an equally meaningless season ended with a 29-13 loss to Minnesota Sunday, and while they began taking off their uniforms in the Soldier Field locker room they suddenly had meaning restored. Jordan Akins did it.
Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
Is There a Spot in Colts Organization for Jeff Saturday in 2023?
With a year to remember (in the worst ways), the Indianapolis Colts have compiled a 4-11-1 record as they head into Week 18 to finish the year against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Needless to say, interim head coach Jeff Saturday hasn’t faired well at all, going only...
