The 49ers defense was extremely disappointing against the Raiders. That was a game where they should've allowed half the points they did and made the starting debut of Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham a nightmare. But Stidham and the Raiders dealt the 49ers defense a pretty bad whooping. It was one that they haven't dealt with since facing the Chiefs. They allowed the Raiders to put up 34 points, which is the second most surrendered this season.

