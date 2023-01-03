Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
Why the 49ers Defense Doesn’t Need to be Elite Every Game
The 49ers defense was extremely disappointing against the Raiders. That was a game where they should've allowed half the points they did and made the starting debut of Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham a nightmare. But Stidham and the Raiders dealt the 49ers defense a pretty bad whooping. It was one that they haven't dealt with since facing the Chiefs. They allowed the Raiders to put up 34 points, which is the second most surrendered this season.
Report: Saints Grant Broncos’ Request to Interview Sean Payton for HC
The first domino in the Denver Broncos' pursuit of a new head coach fell on Saturday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos had requested permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton. The Saints obliged. "The Denver Broncos requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints...
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for four years in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes was even on the roster. He’s in his 31st season in the NFL, and that followed a good run as a college assistant. Bottom...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Denies to Talk About Coaching Changes, Gives Steelers Credit for Playing Tough
Cleveland Browns finished their season with a loss on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 28-14. Following the loss and the end of the season, the Browns are likely to make changes in the off-season. "This is about today," Kevin Stefanski said about possible changes. "We'll...
Panthers To Pick in Top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft
It was an odd season, to say the least. The Carolina Panthers were expected to take the next step under third-year head coach Matt Rhule with a new starting quarterback at the helm in Baker Mayfield and a much more experienced coaching staff. After a 1-4 start to the year,...
Jaguars Mailbag: Why Doug Pederson Gives Jacksonville an Edge vs. Titans
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
Cowboys Quinn, Kellen Next? Payton, Harbaugh Meeting with Broncos
Sean Payton's people have whispered that he's not interested in the Denver Broncos. And Jim Harbaugh this week came right out and said he's planning on staying at the University of Michigan. Both were ... um ... fibbing. And what they actually decide to do figures to impact the Dallas...
