LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO