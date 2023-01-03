ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family desperate for answers 2 years after man was killed outside of lounge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two years since DeAndre Houston was killed outside of Encore Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta while walking to his car. The case is still being investigated. Houston’s family gathered on Saturday for a memorial to remember the 29-year-old and to urge...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Charges added for inmates caught brutally beating another inmate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - After video evidence of a brutal assault that took place in Clayton County Jail surfaced, two inmates were charged for attempted murder. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source brought the video to his attention on Jan. 4. That is when he said he opened an investigation into the incident through the Internal Affairs Unit.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange police arrest suspect after home invasion leads to gunfire

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police arrested a man on multiple charges after a home invasion resulted in gunfire. On Thursday, Jan. 5 around 11:55 p.m., LaGrange police responded to a person shot near Mitchell Avenue and North Greenwood Street. Around that same time, officers were also dispatched to a home invasion involving gunfire at […]
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff

An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon

ATLANTA - It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover. Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

