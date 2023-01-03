Read full article on original website
Wizard of Oz
5d ago
Why are women procreating with people with neck and face tattoos?
Reply(2)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Georgia Military College Student Vanished In 2021 And Has Never Been LocatedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewnan, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police. The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but...
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said....
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car. On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Atlanta. At just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3264 Glenview Circle SW. Officers learned a potential victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance before they arrived. [DOWNLOAD:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family desperate for answers 2 years after man was killed outside of lounge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two years since DeAndre Houston was killed outside of Encore Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta while walking to his car. The case is still being investigated. Houston’s family gathered on Saturday for a memorial to remember the 29-year-old and to urge...
fox5atlanta.com
Charges added for inmates caught brutally beating another inmate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - After video evidence of a brutal assault that took place in Clayton County Jail surfaced, two inmates were charged for attempted murder. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source brought the video to his attention on Jan. 4. That is when he said he opened an investigation into the incident through the Internal Affairs Unit.
GSP: Man facing charges after trooper clocks car going almost 100 mph, throwing drugs out window
ATLANTA — A man has been arrested after Georgia State Patrol caught him speeding in downtown Atlanta while in possession of drugs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, just after midnight, Georgia State Patrol was sitting on the Interstate 75/85 connector near 17th...
27-year-old hurt after argument leads to shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A 27-year-old man was critically hurt after an argument led to a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex. Atlanta Police said shortly before 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Park Apartments along Magnolia Way NW. The apartment complex is not far from the Walmart along MLK JR Dr. SW in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood.
Felony rape suspect taken into custody in DeKalb County neighborhood after hours-long standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence spotted in a cul-de-sac in DeKalb County Friday afternoon concerned neighbors. The scene, which played out for hours, led to the arrest of a 2021 rape suspect, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Multiple police cars, SWAT vehicles, and other...
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Rape suspect arrested after standoff with fugitive unit in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A rape suspect was taken into custody following an hours long standoff with law enforcement that started Friday morning in DeKalb County. It started around 9 a.m. near Lani Drive and Redan Road as authorities tried to serve a warrant for an alleged rape. Authorities say...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Decatur gas station shooting that wounded father of 5
DECATUR, Ga. - A metro-Atlanta man went to a DeKalb County gas station Wednesday afternoon with his father-in-law to get gas, but he says he left with a bullet in his leg. "It was the worst day of my life," he said. The man asked us not to use his...
Cops: Man shot, beaten after trying to enter former Gwinnett home by mistake
A man with a medical condition was chased, shot and beaten Thursday morning after he mistakenly tried to enter his former home in Snellville, authorities said.
Police: Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death in vehicle at DeKalb park
A woman walking her dog stumbled upon a dead body at a Dekalb County park on Friday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.
LaGrange police arrest suspect after home invasion leads to gunfire
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police arrested a man on multiple charges after a home invasion resulted in gunfire. On Thursday, Jan. 5 around 11:55 p.m., LaGrange police responded to a person shot near Mitchell Avenue and North Greenwood Street. Around that same time, officers were also dispatched to a home invasion involving gunfire at […]
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff
An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon
ATLANTA - It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover. Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible...
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mom of Eric Holmes, killed by police, meets with GBI
A mother's fight for justice continues. Eric Holmes was shot and killed outside his job by a Clayton County police officer just four days before Thanksgiving.
Comments / 6