fox4beaumont.com
Pour Brothers Brewery offers entertainment as it prepares to shut its doors for good
A Beaumont brewery will soon shut its doors for good, but before it does it's offering up entertainment for Southeast Texans. Pour Brothers will hold a special event every day until it closes on Jan. 28, 2023. The downtown brewery had shut its doors once as a result of the...
fox4beaumont.com
State review finds no neglect or abuse took place at Early Birds daycare in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A state review has found no neglect or abuse took place at a Woodville daycare center. Attorney William S. (Bill) Morian, Jr. sent an email to KFDM/Fox 4 News telling us that a review by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services wrapped up Jan. 2, and that the state agency ruled out any finding of neglect or abuse at Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville.
fox4beaumont.com
Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023
We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
fox4beaumont.com
Art Studio in Beaumont prepares for the Beaux Arts Ball 40th anniversary celebration
BEAUMONT — The Art Studio, Inc. in downtown Beaumont is preparing for the long-standing Beaux Arts Ball. On Saturday, some people gathered at the Art Studio to help get it ready for the upcoming event. The ball has become a staple and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this month...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony
PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits The Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival
BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival kicks off tonight with a sold out VIP dinner. The event continues tomorrow with the main event. The event will be held at The Beaumont Civic Center from 5 to 9pm. Doors open at 5 for VIP ticket holders and 6pm for general admission.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
fox4beaumont.com
Three in custody after high speed chase in spray-painted truck without license plates
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says three people are in custody following a high speed pursuit, and deputies are looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS Radio in Jasper.
fox4beaumont.com
64-year-old man arrested in connection with robbery of Chase Bank near Parkdale
BEAUMONT — A 64-year-old man is jailed on a charge of robbing Chase Bank, 6025 Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says he signed an arrest warrant for the suspect he identifies as Michal Raymond Karras, 64, and set bond at $500,000. He says Karras lives in Houston and was on parole for a bank robbery only a few years in San Antonio, where he's from. He says in this case, Karras slipped a note to the teller demanding money.
