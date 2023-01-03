ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

State review finds no neglect or abuse took place at Early Birds daycare in Woodville

WOODVILLE — A state review has found no neglect or abuse took place at a Woodville daycare center. Attorney William S. (Bill) Morian, Jr. sent an email to KFDM/Fox 4 News telling us that a review by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services wrapped up Jan. 2, and that the state agency ruled out any finding of neglect or abuse at Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville.
WOODVILLE, TX
Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023

We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony

PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
PORT NECHES, TX
The Morning Show visits The Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival

BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival kicks off tonight with a sold out VIP dinner. The event continues tomorrow with the main event. The event will be held at The Beaumont Civic Center from 5 to 9pm. Doors open at 5 for VIP ticket holders and 6pm for general admission.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest

BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
64-year-old man arrested in connection with robbery of Chase Bank near Parkdale

BEAUMONT — A 64-year-old man is jailed on a charge of robbing Chase Bank, 6025 Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says he signed an arrest warrant for the suspect he identifies as Michal Raymond Karras, 64, and set bond at $500,000. He says Karras lives in Houston and was on parole for a bank robbery only a few years in San Antonio, where he's from. He says in this case, Karras slipped a note to the teller demanding money.
BEAUMONT, TX

