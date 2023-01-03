Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Estranged Wife of ABC Host Caught Cheating with Blonde Coworker Breaks Silence
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
SFGate
Anne Heche’s Son Shares Details on Her Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne:‘ This Is ‘Her Story’
Ahead of the posthumous release of Anne Heche’s memoir, the actress’ son posted on his mother’s dormant Instagram to thank fans for their support during his “healing journey,” as well as open up about the tome Call Me Anne. “Never imagined I’d find myself responsible...
SFGate
Matt Shultz, Cage the Elephant singer, faces weapons charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz has been charged with criminal weapons possession after police found two loaded guns at a New York City hotel, authorities said. Shultz, 39, of Nashville, Tennessee was arrested Jan. 5 after police were called to investigate a report of...
SFGate
Black Keys, Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani Lead 2023 BeachLife Festival
The Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Gwen Stefani have been enlisted to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, hitting Redondo Beach, California on May 5 to 7. John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Shaed, the Head and the Heart and many more will also take part when the fest returns to its beach setting.
