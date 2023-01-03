ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Matt Shultz, Cage the Elephant singer, faces weapons charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz has been charged with criminal weapons possession after police found two loaded guns at a New York City hotel, authorities said. Shultz, 39, of Nashville, Tennessee was arrested Jan. 5 after police were called to investigate a report of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Black Keys, Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani Lead 2023 BeachLife Festival

The Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Gwen Stefani have been enlisted to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, hitting Redondo Beach, California on May 5 to 7. John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Shaed, the Head and the Heart and many more will also take part when the fest returns to its beach setting.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy